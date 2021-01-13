today's leftovers
Bareflank 2.1 Released As The Last Before A Major Rework To This Open-Source Hypervisor
Bareflank is an open-source Linux hypervisor in development for several years and written around modern C++11/C++14 code and other modern functionality compared to longstanding virtualization hypervisors. Over the past few years it's been picking up many new features while this week Bareflank 2.1 released prior to a major overhaul coming with Bareflank 3.0 that will radically change the codebase.
Bareflank 3.0 has been in the works for more than one year and among the big ticket items are working to natively support Windows without relying on Cygwin, moving to the AUTOSAR C++14 coding standard, removing the need for dynamic memory where possible, new/improved documentation, and other new design approaches. In particular, with Bareflank 3.0 they intend to really ramp up their Windows efforts in seeing first-rate, native Windows support while Linux will continue to be fully supported.
skiftOS: a hobby operating system
This looks remarkably advanced for a “hobby operating system”, and can be run in both Qemu and VirtualBox. This one is definitely worth a virtual boot. The code is licensed under the MIT license and available on GitHub.
The Open Infrastructure Foundation announces its first board
For over a decade, the OpenStack Foundation oversaw the open-source OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud. Over time, the OpenStack umbrella covered more open-source projects. So, in October 2020, the Foundation transformed into a new organization: the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF). Now, it has announced its first board to help direct its members and their cloud-oriented open-source projects into the 2020s and beyond.
Apache Iceberg rising for new cloud data lake platforms
The open source Apache Iceberg data project has moved forward with new features and is set to become a foundational layer for cloud data lake platforms.
At the Subsurface 2021 virtual conference on Jan. 27 and 28, developers and users outlined how Apache Iceberg is used and what new capabilities are in the works. The Apache Iceberg project was originally developed at streaming media giant Netflix in 2018 and became part of the Apache Software Foundation in 2019. Iceberg provides an open table format for large data sets and is particularly useful for cloud data lake deployments. It is often compared to the Linux Foundation's Delta Lake open source project, which has similar goals.
The way out for Google Maps? Supporting OPENStreetMap
I like OpenStreetMap (OSM), the Wikipedia-like “online map that everybody can edit”. However, I have to agree with Joe Morrison when he says that it is Google Maps that, “Since its appearance, has consistently created the best consumer-facing maps in the world: they are top of the class in turn-by-turn navigation, geocoding, satellite imagery layers, street level imagery, place data, and on, and on.”
How I de-clutter my digital workspace | Opensource.com
In prior years, this annual series covered individual apps. This year, we are looking at all-in-one solutions in addition to strategies to help in 2021. Welcome to day 20 of 21 Days of Productivity in 2021.
I am a digital pack-rat. So many of us are. After all, who knows when we'll need that email our partner sent asking us to pick up milk on our way home from work in 2009?
The truth is, we don't need it. We really don't. However, large cloud providers have given us so much storage space for cheap or for free that we don't even think about it anymore. When I can have unlimited documents, notes, to-do items, calendar appointments, and email, why shouldn't I just keep everything?
Slimbook Essential 14" Review
At the end of 2020 I decided to buy a laptop that could be used by everyone at home. The reason was my wife and I both have personal computers but they’re both desktops, sitting in our study together with our work laptops, which is where we prefer to be when we work from home. Due to the pandemic, we were afraid at some point in time one or both of our children would have to stay at home confined and, at least in the case of my son, would have to do some school-related activities on a computer. I couldn’t imagine one of us working in the same room where my son would be, talking to the other parent and using the computer. We needed a laptop that could be moved and easily carried around the house, and it could also be handy if we had to take our computer with us somewhere in the future.
Can you make a basic web app without googling?
I wanted to test my mastery of Node.js and my reliance on Google and Stack Overflow, so I set out on an adventure to make a todo list web app without touching any external resource for help. I just couldn't do it. To be fair, I'm not a web developer so I'm not entirely shocked by this. I only have the itch (and time) to throw together a small web app about once every 6 months.
But this got me thinking. How many people out there, especially professional web developers, can do this?
It isn't to say that you should be able to. But it is an interesting thing to study. At what point is relying on Google a detriment to the performance of a software developer? Or even deeper, does an over-reliance on documentation indicate a lack of critical expertise that will ultimately result in considerably lower job performance? And I don't mean the need to look up an occasional command or an obscure error message.
Business executives targeted with Office 365-themed phishing emails
An ongoing campaign powered by a phishing kit sold on underground forums is explicitly targeting high-ranking executives in a variety of sectors and countries with fake Office 365 password expiration notifications, Trend Micro researchers warn.
The compromised login credentials are likely then sold on those same forums for $250 per account (or even higher). The compromised accounts can be used to send out even more convincing phishing emails, perpetrate BEC scams, or collect sensitive information.
John Goerzen: The Hidden Drawbacks of P2P (And a Defense of Signal)
Brave adopting IPFS has driven a lot of buzz lately. IPFS is essentially a decentralized, distributed web. This concept has a lot of promise. But take a look at the IPFS privacy document.
[...]
In a federated model, every client connects to a server, and there are many servers participating in a federation with each other. Matrix and Mastodon are examples of a federated model. In this scenario, only one server — your own homeserver — can track you by IP. End-to-end encryption is certainly possible in a federated model, and Matrix supports it. This does give a third party (the specific server you use) knowledge of your IP, but that knowledge can be significantly limited.
A downside of this approach is that if your particular homeserver is down, you are unable to communicate. Truly decentralized P2P solutions don’t have that problem — thought they do have a related one, which is that clients communicating with each other must both be online simultaneously in order for messages to be transmitted, and this can be a real challenge for mobile devices.
Programming Leftovers
Monthly News – January 2021
Many thanks for your support. Just like in previous years, whether it’s linked to our release schedule or the holiday season, we received many donations this December. Thank you for your help, it’s greatly appreciated! Although it happened later than we anticipated, Linux Mint 20.1 had a great release. The upgrade from 20 was opened and all the new features and improvements which shipped in Linux Mint 20.1 were ported and sent to LMDE 4. We worked on and fixed a few issues post-release that had gone unnoticed through the BETA phase and we’re still investigating a couple of them in relation to plymouth themes with LUKS, NVIDIA resolutions and a slight delay during the login sequence. We also did a complete review of all the Cinnamon spices and we’ll be fixing, cleaning or even removing some of them in the days to come. In parallel, the new release cycle is now open, pull requests are being merged and a roadmap is being prepared for Linux Mint 20.2.
K210 AI Accelerator Raspberry Pi pHAT targets secure AIoT projects (Crowdfunding)
Kendryte K210 is a dual-core RISC-V AI processor that was launched in 2018 and found in several smart audio and computer vision solutions. We previously wrote a Getting Started Guide for Grove AI HAT for Raspberry Pi using Arduino and MicroPython, and XaLogic XAPIZ3500 offered an even more compact K210 solution as a Raspberry pi pHAT with Raspberry Pi Zero form factor. The company is now back with another revision of the board called “XaLogic K210 AI accelerator” designed to work with Raspberry Pi Zero and larger boards with the 40-pin connector.
