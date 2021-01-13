Language Selection

Taiwins 0.2.9 is out

Sunday 31st of January 2021 10:42:11 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks

Hi folks,

I would like to announce an 0.2.9 release of Taiwins project. Back in
September 2020, I released the 0.2 version of Taiwins, which was utilising
wlroots for backend handling. I have gone on implementing backend logics
and Laid out most of the ground work. Now Taiwins has a new release and
libtaiwins is releasing with it. Libtaiwins is another alternative to
libweston and wlroots, but GPL licensed. It handles the output and input
devices and offers rendering context for compositing. I implemented some
interesting features like gpu hotplug, and in the future, we will have
vulkan renderer as well.

Apparently I am shamelessly advertising Taiwins here for potential
interested users and developers. But I guess I didn't do a very good job
last time since I am the only developer now. As one man, I think it is as
much as I can push the project right now. I sort have to thank the pandemic
otherwise I would never be able to have this much developing time. This
time, I drafted a feature list [1] of Taiwins for those who are interested.
We also have a Gitter channel if you have any questions. I am sure you will
find tawins is an interesting an unique project.

Cheers to the new year.

Regards,
Xichen

Taiwins Wayland Compositor Switches From WLROOTS To Its Own Library - Phoronix

Games: Encodya, Payday 2 and Gamepad

  • Point-And-Click Adventure ‘Encodya’ Launches On PC, Mac And Linux

    Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Chaosmonger Studio have released their Bladerunner-meets-Full Throttle point-and-click adventure game, Encodya on Steam and GOG.

  • How to play Payday 2 on Linux

    Payday 2 is a cooperative FPS developed by Overkill Software and published by 505 games. In the game, players team up in a group of 4 to do bank robberies. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Payday 2 working on Linux.

  • Nibble Stew: Using a gamepad to control a painting application

    One of the hardest things in drawing and painting is controlling the individual strokes. Not only do you have to control the location but also the pressure, tilt and rotation of the pen or brush. This means mastering five or six degrees of freedom at the same time with extreme precision. Doing it well requires years of practice. Modern painting applications and tools like drawing tablets emulate this experience quite well, but the beauty of computers is that we can do even more.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, This Week in Linux, Firenvim

  • Linux Action News 174

    Google removes Matrix chat-client Element from the Play store, sudo has a major flaw with a long-tail, and Rocky Linux gets a boost.

  • This Week in Linux 136: Linux Sudo Bug, KDE Plasma 5.21, Tails OS, Firefox 85, Ubuntu + Wayland | This Week in Linux - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to talk about the pretty nasty bug discovered in the Sudo tool which has been named “Baron Samedit”. We’ve got some distro news to discuss for Ubuntu 21.04 and Tails OS. Then we’ll check out some news in the desktop environment space from KDE Plasma and CDE, the Common Desktop Environment of all things. In App news, we’ll check out the latest releases of Mozilla Firefox, Xfce’s Thunar file manager and another browser called qutebrowser. Cute with a “Q” naturally. We’ll take a look at the excite plans UBports has for Ubuntu Touch in 2021. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Firenvim: Embed Neovim Into Every Textbox - YouTube

    Vim emulation is tolerable but I'll always take full vim instead and that's where Firenvim comes in, this let's us embed neovim into our Firefox or Chromium and turn every single text box we see into a full instance of neovim with all your configurations included.

hRPC and why we moved away from gRPC

gRPC has a very, very big flaw for publically facing services: streams play awfully with reverse proxies like nginx, as they're essentially HTTP2 requests that aren't closed. This causes proxies to be like “hmmm this is a slow loris attack, time to yeet this stream.” For our homeserver at https://harmonyapp.io, this means we had to configure nginx to be ok with requests taking an entire hour. Any streams would always terminate at exactly 60 minutes. To be fair to gRPC, there's a dedicated HTTP2 streams thing being worked on that would allow reverse proxies like nginx to play nice with it, but unfortunately that's not the case now. Besides that, gRPC's client libraries, while widely available, range from mediocre to [ censored ] awful. gRPC is a Google product that isn't Go, which means that “error handling” is not a word in its dictionary. This has really bad implications for the C++/Qt client, Challah. Essentially, if anything goes marginally wrong, the client just straight up aborts. There is no way for us to gracefully recover from any errors that originate from the gRPC library. This is terrible for the user experience, as we can't even show a “something is going wrong” page. This is one of the big reasons we're moving away from gRPC: we cannot have our only desktop client be crashing on anything slightly less than perfect network conditions. That wouldn't be a problem, if making our own implementation of gRPC was easy. Unfortunately, it's not. Remember the part where I said it used low-level HTTP2 a lot? Yeah, that gets very complicated very fast. Read more

Linux 5.11-rc6

Things look a little calmer than last week, and over-all very average
for rc6. So - like always this late in the release schedule - I'd
certainly have liked things to be even calmer, but nothing here really
stands out.

The diffstat is quite flat, meaning lots of small fixes, with the
exception of one new LED driver, and a flurry of PI futex fixes (and
one nouveau patch that is just a lot of trivial lines).

And all the stats look normal: average number of commits, and they are
all in the usual places, with most of the patch being drivers (gpu,
networking, sound, etc), but we obviously have all the usual suspects
with arch updates, and a smattering of fixes to core code (kernel, mm,
networking, filesystems).

A few known issues still, hopefully soon fixed, and on the whole
things look quite normal apart from some mailing list hiccups..

Go test,

                   Linus
Linux 5.11-rc6 Released With Itanium Support Now Orphaned

