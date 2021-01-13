today's howtos
-
How to Run a Shell Script in Linux [Essentials Explained]
There are two ways to run a shell script in Linux.
-
How to Setup and Use YUM on Fedora? – Linux Hint
A Linux distro can be described as a collection of inter-dependent packages on top of the Linux kernel. Together, they offer an amazing experience. To keep the packages in order, a package manager is a must-have for every distro.
In the case of Fedora, YUM and DNF are two package managers. In this guide, we’ll check out how to set up and use YUM on Fedora.
-
Elasticsearch Delete Index How-to – Linux Hint
Elasticsearch loves data; none of us can dispute that. However, data can become redundant and useless at some point or the other, necessitating its removal.
Luckily, with Elasticsearch, when data become redundant, all you need to do is access a tool to perform requests and transfer data over the network.
This quick guide will show you how to use the mighty Elasticsearch API to delete documents and indices.
-
Elasticsearch List Indices and Size – Linux Hint
Having up-to-date information about your devices can help troubleshoot and manage your system. Knowing this, Elasticsearch provides simple ways to display elaborate statistics about indices in your cluster.
This tutorial discusses the art of using Elasticsearch CAT API to view detailed information about indices in the cluster. This information should help you manage how the clusters are performing and what actions to take.
You may already know that Elasticsearch loves JSON and uses it for all its APIs. However, displayed information or data is only useful to you when it’s in a simple, well-organized form; JSON might not accomplish this very well. Thus, Elasticsearch does not recommend using CAT API with applications but for human reading only.
-
Elasticsearch Reindex All Indices and Check the Status – Linux Hint
When you’re working with databases, you’ll inevitably need to make changes such as adding, removing, and modifying data.
When you’re modifying data in an Elasticsearch index, it can lead to downtime as the functionality gets completed and the data gets reindexed.
This tutorial will give you a much better way of updating indices without experiencing any downtime with the existing data source. Using the Elasticsearch re-indexing API, we will copy data from a specific source to another.
Let us get started.
-
Using Snap Package Manager on Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Snap is a tool used to bundle an app and its required dependencies so that it works on different Linux distributions without any modification.
Snap apps are hosted in the Snap Store. At the time of this writing, there are thousands of open-source and proprietary apps available in the snap store.
In this article, I am going to show you how to use the Snap package manager on Ubuntu. So, let’s get started!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 564 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Encodya, Payday 2 and Gamepad
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, This Week in Linux, Firenvim
hRPC and why we moved away from gRPC
gRPC has a very, very big flaw for publically facing services: streams play awfully with reverse proxies like nginx, as they're essentially HTTP2 requests that aren't closed. This causes proxies to be like “hmmm this is a slow loris attack, time to yeet this stream.” For our homeserver at https://harmonyapp.io, this means we had to configure nginx to be ok with requests taking an entire hour. Any streams would always terminate at exactly 60 minutes. To be fair to gRPC, there's a dedicated HTTP2 streams thing being worked on that would allow reverse proxies like nginx to play nice with it, but unfortunately that's not the case now. Besides that, gRPC's client libraries, while widely available, range from mediocre to [ censored ] awful. gRPC is a Google product that isn't Go, which means that “error handling” is not a word in its dictionary. This has really bad implications for the C++/Qt client, Challah. Essentially, if anything goes marginally wrong, the client just straight up aborts. There is no way for us to gracefully recover from any errors that originate from the gRPC library. This is terrible for the user experience, as we can't even show a “something is going wrong” page. This is one of the big reasons we're moving away from gRPC: we cannot have our only desktop client be crashing on anything slightly less than perfect network conditions. That wouldn't be a problem, if making our own implementation of gRPC was easy. Unfortunately, it's not. Remember the part where I said it used low-level HTTP2 a lot? Yeah, that gets very complicated very fast.
Linux 5.11-rc6
Things look a little calmer than last week, and over-all very average for rc6. So - like always this late in the release schedule - I'd certainly have liked things to be even calmer, but nothing here really stands out. The diffstat is quite flat, meaning lots of small fixes, with the exception of one new LED driver, and a flurry of PI futex fixes (and one nouveau patch that is just a lot of trivial lines). And all the stats look normal: average number of commits, and they are all in the usual places, with most of the patch being drivers (gpu, networking, sound, etc), but we obviously have all the usual suspects with arch updates, and a smattering of fixes to core code (kernel, mm, networking, filesystems). A few known issues still, hopefully soon fixed, and on the whole things look quite normal apart from some mailing list hiccups.. Go test, LinusAlso: Linux 5.11-rc6 Released With Itanium Support Now Orphaned
Recent comments
2 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 41 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago