Snap is a tool used to bundle an app and its required dependencies so that it works on different Linux distributions without any modification. Snap apps are hosted in the Snap Store. At the time of this writing, there are thousands of open-source and proprietary apps available in the snap store. In this article, I am going to show you how to use the Snap package manager on Ubuntu. So, let’s get started!

When you’re working with databases, you’ll inevitably need to make changes such as adding, removing, and modifying data. When you’re modifying data in an Elasticsearch index, it can lead to downtime as the functionality gets completed and the data gets reindexed. This tutorial will give you a much better way of updating indices without experiencing any downtime with the existing data source. Using the Elasticsearch re-indexing API, we will copy data from a specific source to another. Let us get started.

Having up-to-date information about your devices can help troubleshoot and manage your system. Knowing this, Elasticsearch provides simple ways to display elaborate statistics about indices in your cluster. This tutorial discusses the art of using Elasticsearch CAT API to view detailed information about indices in the cluster. This information should help you manage how the clusters are performing and what actions to take. You may already know that Elasticsearch loves JSON and uses it for all its APIs. However, displayed information or data is only useful to you when it’s in a simple, well-organized form; JSON might not accomplish this very well. Thus, Elasticsearch does not recommend using CAT API with applications but for human reading only.

Elasticsearch loves data; none of us can dispute that. However, data can become redundant and useless at some point or the other, necessitating its removal. Luckily, with Elasticsearch, when data become redundant, all you need to do is access a tool to perform requests and transfer data over the network. This quick guide will show you how to use the mighty Elasticsearch API to delete documents and indices.

A Linux distro can be described as a collection of inter-dependent packages on top of the Linux kernel. Together, they offer an amazing experience. To keep the packages in order, a package manager is a must-have for every distro. In the case of Fedora, YUM and DNF are two package managers. In this guide, we’ll check out how to set up and use YUM on Fedora.

The Qualys Research Team has discovered a heap overflow vulnerability in sudo, a near-ubiquitous utility available on major Unix-like operating systems. Any unprivileged user can gain root privileges on a vulnerable host using a default sudo configuration by exploiting this vulnerability. Sudo is a powerful utility that’s included in most if not all Unix- and Linux-based OSes. It allows users to run programs with the security privileges of another user. The vulnerability itself has been hiding in plain sight for nearly 10 years. It was introduced in July 2011 (commit 8255ed69) and affects all legacy versions from 1.8.2 to 1.8.31p2 and all stable versions from 1.9.0 to 1.9.5p1 in their default configuration.

One of the original promises of open source software is that distributed peer review and transparency of process results in enhanced end-user security. However, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free and open source software for malicious flaws, almost all software today is distributed as pre-compiled binaries. This allows nefarious third-parties to compromise systems by injecting malicious code into ostensibly secure software during the various compilation and distribution processes. The motivation behind the Reproducible Builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.

Python Programming How to use Python NumPy mean(), min() and max() functions? – Linux Hint Python NumPy library has many aggregate or statistical functions for doing different types of tasks with the one-dimensional or multi-dimensional array. Some of the useful aggregate functions are mean(), min(), max(), average(), sum(), median(), percentile(), etc. The uses of mean(), min(), and max() functions are described in this tutorial. The mean() function is used to return the arithmetic mean value of the array elements. The arithmetic mean is calculated by dividing the sum of all elements of the array by the total number of array elements. If the particular axis is mentioned in the function, then it will calculate the mean value of the particular axis. max() function is used to find out the maximum value from the array elements or the elements of the particular array axis. min() function is used to find out the minimum value from the array elements or the particular array axis.

Python NumPy histogram() tutorial – Linux Hint A histogram is a mapping of intervals to frequencies. It is used to approximate the probability density function of the particular variable. It is known as the bar graph also. Many options are available in python for building and plotting histograms. NumPy library of python is useful for scientific and mathematical operations. One of this library’s important features is to implement histogram by using the histogram() function. This function is used to create the histogram that represents the frequency distribution of data graphically. In the histogram, the class intervals are represented by bins that look like horizontal rectangles, and the variable height represents the frequencies. The knowledge of creating NumPy array is necessary to understand the examples shown in this tutorial.

Python Date and Time Module – Linux Hint In this article, we are going to discuss the Python Date and Time module. Python does not have its data type to represent a date, but it allows the programmer to import a DateTime module. In addition to the date, time can also be displayed by Python in various ways. With the assistance of date and time modules, it is possible to set the Python time and date.

Python Lambda – Linux Hint In this article, we will try to learn about Python Lambda.

How to Use Python NumPy unique() Function – Linux Hint NumPy library is used in python to create one or more dimensional arrays, and it has many functions to work with the array. The unique() function is one of this library’s useful functions to find out the unique values of an array and return the sorted unique values. This function can also return a tuple of array values, the array of the associative indices, and the number of times each unique value appears in the main array. The different uses of this function are shown in this tutorial.

How to Use Python NumPy Random Function? – Linux Hint When the value of the number changes in each execution of the script, then that number is called a random number. The random numbers are mainly used for the various types of testing and sampling. Many ways exist in Python to generate the random number, and using a random module of the NumPy library is one way to do it. Many functions exist in random module to generate random numbers, such as rand(), randint(), random(), etc. The uses of the random() function of the random module to generate random numbers in Python are shown in this tutorial.

How to Use Python NumPy linspace() Function? – Linux Hint Various types of arrays can be created in Python using the NumPy library. You have to know the ways of creating a NumPy array before using the linspace() function in Python. Sometimes we need to create the array with evenly spaced or non-evenly spaced numbers. Both evenly spaced and non-evenly spaced arrays with a range of numbers can be created using the linspace() function. It is a useful function for numerical calculation. How the linspace() function can be used in the python script has been shown in this tutorial.