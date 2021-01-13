openSUSE Leap 15.1 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.2 Now
Released in May 2019, openSUSE Leap 15.1 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 Service Pack (SP) 1 sources and powered by the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, and shipped with many interesting changes, such as the use of the popular NetworkManager open-source network connection manager by default for both laptops and desktops, while server installations still used Wicked.
openSUSE Leap 15.1 also introduced lots of great improvements to the YaST installation and configuration utility, easier migration to SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), and much more. But, since new openSUSE Leap releases are supported for about 18 months and don’t have a rolling-release model, openSUSE Leap 15.1 has now reached end of life on January 31st, 2021.
