Android Leftovers
Android 12 could feature a native system-level theme engine
How To Take Screenshots On Android 11 Smartphones?
Android 11 on the Xiaomi Mi A1 via ShapeShiftOS: A lackluster, near-stock experience
Sony Xperia 5 is receiving Android 11 update
Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Early Access announced for Realme 6, X3, X2, C12, and C15
The Mi A3 receives another Android 11 update with a working screen recorder as Xiaomi leaves it late with the January security patch
Redmi Note 9S gets the Android 11 update
Sony Android 11 update tracker: List of eligible devices & release date
ASUS ROG Phone 3 Android 11 Beta Program recruitment begins
The OnePlus 7 and 7T are getting their final Android 10-based OxygenOS update
Nokia 5.4 receiving a new Android 10 build packing Camera improvements
Split-screen Street View finally arrives on Google Maps for Android [APK Download]
Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report
Google begins rollout of tab groupings in Chrome for Android
Google's Voice Access Can Now Detect In-App Icons On Android Devices, All Thanks To Artificial Intelligence
Google: Here's how we're toughening up Android security
OnePlus 8 Pro vs Pixel 4a: which is the best Android phone for you?
OnePlus' next budget Android phone will be called the Nord N1 5G, says new rumor
WIZZIT digital turns android phones into sales terminals
6 ways to stop using your Android phone before bedtime
Best Free Android Apps [February 2021]: 5 Amazing Apps That You Must Try
The best yoga apps 2021: expert-led sessions for iPhone and Android
How to Sideload Android Apps On Your Hammerhead Karoo 1 & Karoo 2
Here are all the Android TV devices with Google TV
Use your iPhone or Android phone as a webcam, here's how
Telenet introduces support for RCS on Android phones
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 & Manjaro - Surprisingly excellent
Here's the deal. I got meself a new test laptop - to use side-by-side with the aging G50, plus I'm sort of retiring a couple of really ancient machines from yesterdecade. Anyway, IdeaPad 3 seems like a decent mid-range machine, and in my original triple-boot configuration, things went fairly smoothly, then things kind of soured somewhat, mostly on the Windows side, and then, I decided to expand my Linux-focused testing. I chose Manjaro 20.2 Nibla as the next choice - after testing 20.1 Mikah not that long ago. The latter proved quite all right, so I thought, let's see what the next point release in this rolling distro can do, especially on some new hardware. Always a worthy check, especially since it's quite different from the Ubuntu family I've tried so far. Well, commence to start.
Red Hat Satellite 6.8.3 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.8.3 is generally available as of February 1, 2021. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure. The erratum for this release includes...
Programming Leftovers
