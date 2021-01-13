Games: Valve, OpenRA, Pirates of Frontier's Reach
Valve abusing the market power of Steam on game pricing according to a lawsuit | GamingOnLinux
Valve are in the legal spotlight again following the EU Commission Fine with a few more Steam troubles, as a new lawsuit has emerged about an abuse of their market power.
First reported on Hollywood Reporter, which has the full document that shows the lawsuit was filed on January 28, was filed by 5 people together and doesn't appear to have any major companies backing it. The suit mentions how Valve require developers to sign an agreement that contains a "Most Favored Nations" provision to have developers keep the price of their games the same on Steam as other platforms.
Play some classic RTS with a new test release of OpenRA | GamingOnLinux
Closing in on a big new stable release, the OpenRA project to play the classic Command & Conquer real time strategy games has a new test release that needs more people to try out. This fresh update builds upon the test release launched late last year, and they expect it to be the final one before a new stable release is out for everyone.
Arcade flight combat in Pirates of Frontier's Reach arrives on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Need more combat flight sims? Pirates of Frontier's Reach is a somewhat promising upcoming (Early Access) title that just recently made its way onto Linux officially.
"Pirates of Frontier's Reach is an arcade flight combat game set in the Frontier's Reach Universe. A universe where humanity has taken it's first steps into the stars and begun to establish colonies across hundreds of worlds from the most habitable to the most hostile. Players will assume the role of a fighter pilot serving in the privateer fleet of the Republic of the Frontier Worlds where human's from every culture and tongue have come to seek opportunity and an escape from the overbearing authority of the Sol Confederacy of Planets."
