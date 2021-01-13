Programming Leftovers
A new take on programming trends: You know what's not a bunch of JS? Devs learning Python and Java ahead of JavaScript
A report from an online learning platform presents a different take on programming language and devops trends, showing Python and Java ahead of the usual survey winner JavaScript.
O'Reilly veep of content strategy Mike Loukides aimed to discover "real trends" which "unfold on much longer time scales" rather than the current use snapshots in other surveys such as Redmonk's language rankings.
Investigating what people want to learn is a reasonable angle on this – especially if online learning is your business. The new report on 2020 covers "all usage of our platform, not just content that O'Reilly has published, and certainly not just books."
Qt 6.1 Feature Freeze Now In Effect - Phoronix
While Qt 6.0 wasn't even released a full two months ago, the Qt 6.1 feature freeze went into effect this morning in trying to get out this next update sooner.
This year's Qt 6.1 and Qt 6.2 releases are expected to be released on a tighter timeline than the prior cadence. If all goes well this means Qt 6.1 will be out before the end of April, barring any delays.
POSIX Read Function in C Programing
In traditional POSIX compatible operating systems, to get information from a document contained in a file system, a program used the read system call. A document descriptor that is usually accessed from a prior call to open is defined by the file. This read system call reads out the information in bytes and the integer of which the caller specifies from the document, and then saves it in a buffer provided by the calling mechanism.
Perl Weekly Challenge 97: Caesar Cipher and Binary Substrings
A Caesar cypher is a weak form of encryption that involves “rotating” each letter of the input string by a fixed number of places. To rotate a letter means to shift it through the alphabet, wrapping around to the end if necessary. In the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, the spaceship’s computer is called HAL, which is IBM left rotated by 1.
Note that the task description says that the input string contains only the letters A..Z, but the example provided also contains spaces which are not in the encrypted solution. So we need to handle spaces as a special case. Depending on the language, my solutions will either handle spaces as one special case, or decide not to convert any letter outside of the A..Z range in order, for example, to preserve also punctuation marks).
Computing factorials using Raku – Andrew Shitov
In this post, I’d like to demonstrate a few ways of computing factorials using the Raku programming language.
gemini:// space
Recently I have become curious about the Gemini Project and the content that people have made available to be retrieved over the gemini:// protocol. I’m not convinced by the arguments for not just using http, and mostly it’s just that I typically find more things that I am interested in casually reading through on people’s gemlogs than I would on, say, reddit, and similar aggregators. But presumably advocates of gemini:// and the text/gemini format would argue that it’s various respects in which it differs from the web that makes geminispace conducive to the production of the sort of content you find there. So I’m remaining open minded about the possibility that having a completely separate protocol is important, and not just an annoyance because rss2email doesn’t work and I had to spend time writing gmi2email.
Devices/Embedded Leftovers
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 & Manjaro - Surprisingly excellent
Here's the deal. I got meself a new test laptop - to use side-by-side with the aging G50, plus I'm sort of retiring a couple of really ancient machines from yesterdecade. Anyway, IdeaPad 3 seems like a decent mid-range machine, and in my original triple-boot configuration, things went fairly smoothly, then things kind of soured somewhat, mostly on the Windows side, and then, I decided to expand my Linux-focused testing. I chose Manjaro 20.2 Nibla as the next choice - after testing 20.1 Mikah not that long ago. The latter proved quite all right, so I thought, let's see what the next point release in this rolling distro can do, especially on some new hardware. Always a worthy check, especially since it's quite different from the Ubuntu family I've tried so far. Well, commence to start.
Red Hat Satellite 6.8.3 has been released
We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.8.3 is generally available as of February 1, 2021. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure. The erratum for this release includes...
