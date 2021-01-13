Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Raspberry Pi HAT combines K210 AI chip with Trust-M security

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 1st of February 2021 07:08:04 PM Filed under
OS
Linux
Hardware

The $38 K210 AI Accelerator HAT is over halfway toward its $3,000 goal on CrowdSupply with 38 days left. The module will ship in late May. There is also a 40-pin extender for $3 that to enables connection with the Raspberry Pi 3B+ or 4B to avoid an obstruction conflict with the PoE header.

The 65 x 30mm HAT, which makes a perfect match for the Raspberry Pi Zero, is designed to work with any 40-pin Raspberry Pi equipped with an RPi camera add-on. It ships with pre-trained, mostly TensorFlow based, models for object, face, age/gender, voice, and abnormal vibration detection.

The RISC-V architecture, MCU-like Kendryte K210 SoC provides 0.5-TOPS NPU performance and can run at as low as 0.3W compared to 2W for the Coral Edge TPU and 1.5W for Intel’s Myriad X powered Neural Compute Stick 2, both of which run at about 4 TOPS. On its own, the K210 supports a stripped-down NOMMU Linux distribution but is ideally designed to run baremetal or with FreeRTOS.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Another Shell UX Update

First off, a summary of where we are. Development work has been proceeding apace, and the main batch of changes are currently in the process of being merged into master. Other polish changes are being queued up alongside this, ready to be merged. This work has primarily been undertaken by Georges Stravacas, with assistance from Florian Müllner. Georges has even been doing live coding sessions, where you can see him do the work in real time! We currently have about two weeks until UI freeze. This means that, once the major changes have been merged, we will have a short, intense period of polishing and bug fixing work. (If we discover issues after the freeze, there’s also the possibility of getting exceptions to land changes.) Read more

Raspberry Pi HAT combines K210 AI chip with Trust-M security

The $38 K210 AI Accelerator HAT is over halfway toward its $3,000 goal on CrowdSupply with 38 days left. The module will ship in late May. There is also a 40-pin extender for $3 that to enables connection with the Raspberry Pi 3B+ or 4B to avoid an obstruction conflict with the PoE header. The 65 x 30mm HAT, which makes a perfect match for the Raspberry Pi Zero, is designed to work with any 40-pin Raspberry Pi equipped with an RPi camera add-on. It ships with pre-trained, mostly TensorFlow based, models for object, face, age/gender, voice, and abnormal vibration detection. The RISC-V architecture, MCU-like Kendryte K210 SoC provides 0.5-TOPS NPU performance and can run at as low as 0.3W compared to 2W for the Coral Edge TPU and 1.5W for Intel’s Myriad X powered Neural Compute Stick 2, both of which run at about 4 TOPS. On its own, the K210 supports a stripped-down NOMMU Linux distribution but is ideally designed to run baremetal or with FreeRTOS. Read more

today's leftovers

  • [Older] OpenBSD Worrying RAID · irl.xyz

    I wanted to move a couple of USB hard drives from one OpenBSD machine to another. They are configured with softraid(4) as RAID 1 (mirrored). When I plugged the drives into the new machine though, nothing happened with softraid. This was pretty worrying.

  • OpenBenchmarking.org / PTS Adds Automated Per-Test Analysis Of CPU Instruction Set Usage - Phoronix

    For those wondering how say AVX heavy a particular program is being benchmarked or if a given program/benchmark supports making use of new instruction set extensions such as Vector AES or forthcoming AVX VNNI or AMX, the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org can now provide that insight on a per-test basis with common CPU instruction set extensions. [...] About nine years ago I wrote an initial CPU instruction analysis for OpenBenchmarking.org albeit was in rough shape and not of much priority. After last year's overhaul to OpenBenchmarking.org, I began toying with it again and rewrote the implementation and is now much more capable. These days it's more interesting as well in an AVX-512 era where it can have significant implications on per-core clock speeds. Plus with the forthcoming Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) among other more recent notable extensions, the feature makes more sense and usefulness these days. As of this weekend, the functionality is now restored on OpenBenchmarking.org. Test profiles will begin displaying what notable CPU instructions are used by a given test/benchmark. All flavors of AVX, AMX, AES, VAES, SERIALIZE, ENQCMD, MOVDIRx, FMA, and BMI2 are among the instructions being reported on the web interface.

  • I wish every program that wanted 'a SQL database' would let me use SQLite

    Why I want this is simple; if your program can use SQLite, I don't have to run a database server for it. When I don't have to run a database server, I also don't have to install it, set it up, manage the access passwords for it, make sure I'm properly backing it up, manage updates to it (including across upgrading the version of the operating system), and so on and so forth. Every actual database server (whether MySQL, PostgreSQL, or something else) comes with its own collection of necessary work to maintain it. As sysadmins, we can do all of that work, but we only have a finite amount of work time and we would really like to spend that time on more useful things.

  • Open Source for Everyone

    The beginnings of what is now most commonly referred to as “open source software” was an earlier movement that coined the term Free Software. While it’s mainly about free-ness akin to ‘free speech’ and not necessarily about being ‘free of charge’, the latter is almost always the case as well.

    By the 1980s, almost all software was proprietary, which means that it had owners who forbid and prevent cooperation by users.

    Source: https://www.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-history.html

    In response to the prevailing trend of closed software, a group of liberal-minded technologists devised The Free Software Definition. Think of it as a “Declaration of Code Freedoms”. It goes like this:

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6