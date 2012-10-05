Games: Loco Motive, Escape Simulator, Imperator, Minetest and Steam Survey
Check out the free wonderful point and click mystery-comedy Loco Motive | GamingOnLinux
Love a good murder mystery? Check out the absolutely charming Loco Motive which was made for the AdvXJam 2020 Game Jam. Impressive with the amount of effort and quality that went into this one, from Robust Games which is made of developers from the likes of Chucklefish along with Paul Zimmermann for the audio.
"Loco Motive is a murder mystery-comedy, full of deadly surprises, larger than life characters and yes, the occasional blood fountain! Mr. Arthur Ackerman finds himself in the personal employ of Lady Unterwald, an eccentric heiress of the Wald-Bahn rail company.
On the verge of a landmark speech, you've been summoned to make a last minute amendment to her Will - aboard her flagship luxury train, The Reuss Express. Little does Arthur know, he's about to become embroiled in a murder, a mystery and worst of all... an adventure!"
Next-gen escape room experience coming to Linux with Escape Simulator | GamingOnLinux
Escape Simulator from Pine Studio (SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell, Faraway: Director's Cut) is a next-generation escape room puzzler with both solo and co-op modes. Planned to release sometime in 2021, Pine Studio confirmed to GamingOnLinux that it will support Linux and they are already testing the early Alpha builds on Linux too.
"ESCAPE SIMULATOR is a platform for immersive escape rooms. You can pick up and examine every object, drag furniture, smash vases and glass, burn things, melt locks - all of this in the interest of solving challenging (and fun!) puzzles. You can play solo or join up with a friend. New room is coming out every week and community gets to decide the next theme!"
Imperator: Rome DLC Heirs of Alexander with a free 2.0 update out February 16 | GamingOnLinux
Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio have announced the next paid expansion and major free upgrade for Imperator: Rome and they're both launching February 16. This has been worked on alongside Paradox Thalassic, a somewhat new studio that was announced formally back in September 2020. Their team has dipped into plenty of PDS titles and they continue to help bring up Imperator too.
Heirs of Alexander, a new Content Pack for Imperator: Rome is the first announcement. Focusing on the successor kingdoms to Alexander the Great’s empire, this Content Pack adds greater depth to playing out the grand ambitions of the Seleucid, Ptolemaic, Antigonid and Macedonian kingdoms.
Minetest 5.4.0 to make downloading mods and games a lot easier | GamingOnLinux
Minetest is the free and open source voxel game engine, inspired originally by Minecraft it's gradually becoming bigger and better with lots of available games for it. A new release is on the horizon with Minetest 5.4.0 now having a first Release Candidate, a time where they need as many people as possibly to test it out and ensure it all works properly.
Back when Minetest 5.0 released in 2019, they added an in-game UI to download mods and games. It worked and they improved it a bit each release but a pain point was the dependency system. One mod needed another, needing another and so on. Finding them all was a hassle but perhaps not anymore. The 5.4 release has a whole new UI flow for downloading games and mods, along with dependency resolution, an update all ability, and download queues.
Minetest 5.4.0 release candidate 1 - Minetest Forums
The Minetest 5.4.0 feature freeze has begun, which means we'd be very grateful for help testing the prerelease version. If all goes well, this will be released on the 6th of February
10 Best Minecraft Editors and Utilities for Linux
AMD vs Nvidia: Which Is More Popular Among Linux Users? | Tom's Hardware [Ed: Bad data, bad survey. You cannot narrow down a survey only to GNU/Linux users who embrace games and DRM for games.]
Linux might only make up a very small portion of the operating system market share (about 1-2% depending on who you ask), but it’s a dedicated minority, filled with loyalists who are willing to stick with the OS despite compatibility issues thanks to its heavy customizability and open-source nature. In other words, people who use Linux tend to be pretty versed in tech. That’s probably why Boiling Steam, a site dedicated to gaming on Linux, thought it might be illuminating to do some research into what type of hardware Linux users prefer. In the AMD vs Nvidia debate, we finally have some numbers on what the most discerning tech wizards prefer...as well as which manufacturers better serve their unique needs.
