Oh, Wow! Ubuntu is Working on a Modern New Installer With Built-in Repair Option
Not a fan of the decade old Ubuntu installer? With Ubuntu 21.10, you should see a modern new installer built with Flutter.
VLC Turns 20
One of the world's most successful and widely used open source software projects, VideoLAN, is marking its 20th year of existence this month.
Best known for the popular x264 streaming video encoding app and library, and the well-known VLC media player, the volunteer-driven organisation has released a large range of free and open software over the years.
The non-profit VideoLAN organisation makes available the Movie Creator video editing software, DVBlast MPEG-2/TS demux and streaming app, and several libraries for developers working on audiovisual programs.
The VideoLAN project and the VideoLAN non-profit organisation are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the open-sourcing of the project.
VideoLAN originally started as a project from the Via Centrale Reseaux student association, after the successful Network 2000 project. But the true release of the project to the world was on 1 February 2001, when the whole VideoLan project was open-sourced under the GNU GPL. This open sourcing concerned all the software developed by the VideoLAN project, including VideoLAN Client, VideoLAN Server, VideoLAN Bridge, VideoLAN Channel Switcher, but also libraries to decode DVDs, like libdca, liba52 or libmpeg2..
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 1 February at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Freenode). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
AlmaLinux, the open source enterprise-level Linux distribution created as an alternative to CentOS, is released in beta with most RHEL packages and is ready for community testing. A stable release is planned for the end of the Q1 2021.
AlmaLinux is a 1:1 binary fork of RedHat Linux Enterprise Linux (RHEL), backed with a $1 million annual sponsorship by CloudLinux, with support provided until at least 2029. The new distro is based on a community-driven approach to fill the gap left by the CentOS stable release’s demise.
It has been quite a year for Arm Ltd., the firm that designs reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architectures for computer processors. The news that Arm-based computers will be important for the foreseeable future has even reached the mainstream media. At the end of 2019, Amazon Web Services announced Arm-based Graviton2 servers. In June 2020, Apple announced its plans to move Macintosh computers over to Apple silicon—which means Arm.
This month, we’re highlighting three customers who achieved incremental benefits after adding on more Red Hat products in their environment. Let’s see how Spanish financial group Santander, top-20 pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, and healthcare technology provider Experity Health found success with Red Hat.
today's howtos
This tutorial is going to show you how to install and setup Universal Media Server in Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop and Server.
Universal Media Server, UMS in short, is a DLNA-compliant UPnP media server allows streaming media files to a wide range of devices including video game consoles, smart TVs, smartphones, and Blu-ray players.
Reconnaissance, shortly termed as recon, refers to the set of related activities and techniques to gather the information of a target system. For instance, various techniques are used to perform reconnaissance like Footprinting scanning, etc. Reconnaissance lies in the category of ethical hacking and can be performed by a specialized person. There are many cybersecurity software tools out there that help us to perform the reconnaissance, but few are nearly as good as Spyse.
Spyse takes a very out-of-the-box route when it comes to online security, and for this reason, it has found a following among cybersecurity enthusiasts. It can be used in the service of a search engine; it can collect large swathes of data off the web. This translates into a compelling quality. This tool has its database, which is the biggest cybersecurity database on the internet. You can get your hands on some seriously heavy-duty reconnaissance data with the Spyse database.
This is a tutorial on how to use Raspberry Pi as a print server. In my case it’s RPi 4 with Brother 7065DN.
The first step is to download a Raspbian image, I suggest the “headless” image which does not have a graphical environment. In my case, I downloaded a 64bit image which is still in alpha because I wanted to be prepared for the future.
Memcached is an open-source object caching program that speeds up your database performance by caching data in memory. It is very useful for dynamic websites that allow repeated PHP object calls to be cached in system memory. It stores data based on key-values for small arbitrary strings or objects. It offers a lot of features including, ease of use, sub-millisecond latency, multithreaded architecture, data partitioning, support for multiple languages, and many more.
This edition shares information on self-hosting Plausible, sysadmin job interview tips and basic Linux concepts like login shell and sub shell.
Even though getting things done via graphical mode is quite easy, you should know how to perform most of the tasks from commandline in Linux. Because, there are chances that you may need to work with Linux servers with no GUI! Also some specific tasks might be uncooperative or unresponsive in graphical mode. In this brief guide, we will learn one of the basic Linux networking concept i.e. how to connect and disconnect WiFi from commandline in Linux operating system.
There are multiple ways to activate and deactivate wireless networks in Linux from commandline. Here, we are going to discuss about two commandline tools namely nmcli and nmtui. Both comes pre-installed in many modern Linux distributions.
