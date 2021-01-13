Ubuntu’s Yaru GTK Theme Picks Up GTK4 Support For Ubuntu to adopt GTK4 in a future release it’s going to need a GTK4 version of its iconic Yaru theme — and what do you know: one is in the works! Ubuntu cited a lack of compatible theming in its decision to stick back on GNOME Shell 3.38 and not introduce GTK4 in the upcoming Ubuntu 21.04 release. But half of that testy conundrum is closer to being solved. GTK 4 support has now landed in Yaru’s code repo, albeit labelled as a work-in-progress. Ubuntu’s Yaru GTK theme intentionally sticks close to the upstream Adwaita theme maintained by GNOME (and the theme many app developers would prefer you to use). The syncopation has many benefits, and has helped mitigate the trickiest part of the GTK4 port as a new theme hasn’t had to be created from scratch. Also: The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 668

Libgcrypt developers release urgent update to tackle severe vulnerability

Critical Libgcrypt Crypto Bug Opens Machines to Arbitrary Code The flaw in the free-source library could have been ported to multiple applications. The Libgcrypt project has rushed out a fix for a critical bug in version 1.9.0 of the free-source cryptographic library. An exploit would allow an attacker to write arbitrary data to a target machine and execute code. The security vulnerability is a heap-buffer overflow bug in Libgcrypt 1.9.0 (released on January 19 – previous versions are not affected), which researchers said can be exploited by merely decrypting a block of data. The issue is patched (CVE pending) in Libgcrypt version 1.9.1.

New Cryptojacking Malware Targeting Apache, Oracle, Redis Servers A financially-motivated threat actor notorious for its cryptojacking attacks has leveraged a revised version of their malware to target cloud infrastructures using vulnerabilities in web server technologies, according to new research. Deployed by the China-based cybercrime group Rocke, the Pro-Ocean cryptojacking malware now comes with improved rootkit and worm capabilities, as well as harbors new evasion tactics to sidestep cybersecurity companies' detection methods, Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 researchers said in a Thursday write-up.

ESET discovers Kobalos: tiny yet complex Linux threat attacking supercomputers ESET researchers are reported to have discovered Kobalos, a malware that has been attacking supercomputers – high performance computer (HPC) clusters. ESET has worked with the CERN Computer Security Team and other organisations involved in mitigating attacks on these scientific research networks. Among other targets was a large Asian ISP, a North American endpoint security vendor as well as several privately held servers.