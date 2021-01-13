Ubuntu’s Yaru GTK Theme Picks Up GTK4 Support
For Ubuntu to adopt GTK4 in a future release it’s going to need a GTK4 version of its iconic Yaru theme — and what do you know: one is in the works!
Ubuntu cited a lack of compatible theming in its decision to stick back on GNOME Shell 3.38 and not introduce GTK4 in the upcoming Ubuntu 21.04 release.
But half of that testy conundrum is closer to being solved. GTK 4 support has now landed in Yaru’s code repo, albeit labelled as a work-in-progress.
Ubuntu’s Yaru GTK theme intentionally sticks close to the upstream Adwaita theme maintained by GNOME (and the theme many app developers would prefer you to use). The syncopation has many benefits, and has helped mitigate the trickiest part of the GTK4 port as a new theme hasn’t had to be created from scratch.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (home-assistant, libgcrypt, libvirt, and mutt), Debian (ffmpeg, kernel, libonig, libsdl2, mariadb-10.1, and thunderbird), Fedora (chromium, firefox, jasper, libebml, mingw-python3, netpbm, opensmtpd, thunderbird, and xen), Gentoo (firefox and thunderbird), Mageia (db53, dnsmasq, kernel, kernel-linus, and php-pear), openSUSE (go1.14, go1.15, messagelib, nodejs8, segv_handler, and thunderbird), Oracle (firefox, kernel, and thunderbird), Red Hat (flatpak), SUSE (firefox and rubygem-nokogiri), and Ubuntu (mysql-5.7, mysql-8.0 and python-django).
-
The flaw in the free-source library could have been ported to multiple applications.
The Libgcrypt project has rushed out a fix for a critical bug in version 1.9.0 of the free-source cryptographic library. An exploit would allow an attacker to write arbitrary data to a target machine and execute code.
The security vulnerability is a heap-buffer overflow bug in Libgcrypt 1.9.0 (released on January 19 – previous versions are not affected), which researchers said can be exploited by merely decrypting a block of data. The issue is patched (CVE pending) in Libgcrypt version 1.9.1.
-
A financially-motivated threat actor notorious for its cryptojacking attacks has leveraged a revised version of their malware to target cloud infrastructures using vulnerabilities in web server technologies, according to new research.
Deployed by the China-based cybercrime group Rocke, the Pro-Ocean cryptojacking malware now comes with improved rootkit and worm capabilities, as well as harbors new evasion tactics to sidestep cybersecurity companies' detection methods, Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 researchers said in a Thursday write-up.
-
ESET researchers are reported to have discovered Kobalos, a malware that has been attacking supercomputers – high performance computer (HPC) clusters. ESET has worked with the CERN Computer Security Team and other organisations involved in mitigating attacks on these scientific research networks. Among other targets was a large Asian ISP, a North American endpoint security vendor as well as several privately held servers.
ESET researchers are reported to have discovered Kobalos, a malware that has been attacking supercomputers – high performance computer (HPC) clusters. ESET has worked with the CERN Computer Security Team and other organisations involved in mitigating attacks on these scientific research networks. Among other targets was a large Asian ISP, a North American endpoint security vendor as well as several privately held servers.
Oh, Wow! Ubuntu is Working on a Modern New Installer With Built-in Repair Option
Not a fan of the decade old Ubuntu installer? With Ubuntu 21.10, you should see a modern new installer built with Flutter.
VLC Turns 20
-
One of the world's most successful and widely used open source software projects, VideoLAN, is marking its 20th year of existence this month.
Best known for the popular x264 streaming video encoding app and library, and the well-known VLC media player, the volunteer-driven organisation has released a large range of free and open software over the years.
The non-profit VideoLAN organisation makes available the Movie Creator video editing software, DVBlast MPEG-2/TS demux and streaming app, and several libraries for developers working on audiovisual programs.
-
The VideoLAN project and the VideoLAN non-profit organisation are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the open-sourcing of the project.
VideoLAN originally started as a project from the Via Centrale Reseaux student association, after the successful Network 2000 project. But the true release of the project to the world was on 1 February 2001, when the whole VideoLan project was open-sourced under the GNU GPL. This open sourcing concerned all the software developed by the VideoLAN project, including VideoLAN Client, VideoLAN Server, VideoLAN Bridge, VideoLAN Channel Switcher, but also libraries to decode DVDs, like libdca, liba52 or libmpeg2..
