5 Most Notable Open Source Centralized Log Management Tools
Centralized logging, just like security, is a fundamental aspect of monitoring and sound management of core resources in an IT infrastructure including web applications and hardware devices. Competent operation teams always have in place a log monitoring and management system which proves beneficial especially when there’s a system failure or an application behaves weirdly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 600 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Most Notable Open Source Centralized Log Management Tools
Centralized logging, just like security, is a fundamental aspect of monitoring and sound management of core resources in an IT infrastructure including web applications and hardware devices. Competent operation teams always have in place a log monitoring and management system which proves beneficial especially when there’s a system failure or an application behaves weirdly.
How to fix exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri
I was trying to build an application through which users can share complete screenshots of the current screen and share through the various apps. While developing, I Stuck at the error exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri Due to that app gets crashed when I pressed on the Share Button.
New Ubuntu Desktop Installer is Arriving Replacing Ubiquity
The Ubuntu team announced that a new desktop installer based on Flutter is in the works. And it will replace the current Ubiquity installer.
KDE: Adopting Gitlab, Krita Drawing Contest, and KDE Plasma Mobile running on the Librem 5
Recent comments
56 min 43 sec ago
57 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 28 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago