I was trying to build an application through which users can share complete screenshots of the current screen and share through the various apps. While developing, I Stuck at the error exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri Due to that app gets crashed when I pressed on the Share Button.

Centralized logging, just like security, is a fundamental aspect of monitoring and sound management of core resources in an IT infrastructure including web applications and hardware devices. Competent operation teams always have in place a log monitoring and management system which proves beneficial especially when there’s a system failure or an application behaves weirdly.

New Ubuntu Desktop Installer is Arriving Replacing Ubiquity The Ubuntu team announced that a new desktop installer based on Flutter is in the works. And it will replace the current Ubiquity installer.