Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Free Software Licensing and Controversy

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of February 2021 10:54:15 AM Filed under
Legal
  • What is Open Source?

    The term ‘open source’ started in software development, but it is applicable to anything. If a thing is open source, first and foremost it means you have access to its source code — what makes that thing tick.

    If a thing is open source, it means that the source code of that thing is available for insight and editing, and may even be copied, repurposed and shared with others under certain conditions.

  • Josh Bressers: It’s the community, stupid

    I’ve been thinking about what open source is a lot lately. I mean A LOT, probably more than is healthy. There have been a ton of open source happenings in the world and the discussions around open source licenses have been numerous. There are even a lot of discussions around the very idea of open source itself. What we once thought was simple and clear is not simple or clear it would seem.

    Full disclosure. I work at Elastic and if you pay attention to open source you probably hear that Elasticsearch has a new license. I’m not going to discuss open source licenses today, I will soon, but today I want to talk about community because it keeps popping into my brain and clouding other ideas.

    The term “community” means different things to different people. I’ve heard some people talk about community as some sort of amorphous blob that will give them free work. Some think it’s a bunch of jobless degenerates who need haircuts. Some think it’s where their friends are. Some think it’s where their enemies are. Some people believe community is a mythical beast, something so fantastical that can’t possibly exist, like unicorns, dragons, or Canadians. When we don’t know what something is, it enters the world of myth and it becomes both everything and nothing at the same time. I think many of us have forgotten what community is.

  • Is Elastic Stretching Truth In AWS Spat Over Elasticsearch License? | Data Center Knowledge

    The Elasticsearch and Kibana license change may have less to do with alleged abuse by AWS than Elastic's public statements would have you believe.

»

More in Tux Machines

5 Most Notable Open Source Centralized Log Management Tools

Centralized logging, just like security, is a fundamental aspect of monitoring and sound management of core resources in an IT infrastructure including web applications and hardware devices. Competent operation teams always have in place a log monitoring and management system which proves beneficial especially when there’s a system failure or an application behaves weirdly. Read more

How to fix exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri

I was trying to build an application through which users can share complete screenshots of the current screen and share through the various apps. While developing, I Stuck at the error exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri Due to that app gets crashed when I pressed on the Share Button. Read more

New Ubuntu Desktop Installer is Arriving Replacing Ubiquity

The Ubuntu team announced that a new desktop installer based on Flutter is in the works. And it will replace the current Ubiquity installer. Read more

KDE: Adopting Gitlab, Krita Drawing Contest, and KDE Plasma Mobile running on the Librem 5

  • Calamares CI Infrastructure

    Up until recently, Calamares used Travis-CI, on the “.org” plan for Open Source projects. Not that the commit-rate for Calamares is huge, but I think we also tried reasonably well to be mindful of the resources used at Travis – they support Open Source development, best be polite. However, Travis-CI support for Open Source is changing – some would say shutting down – and it looks like it is going to turn into a hassle, with administrative futzing instead of “just running and being there”. Calamares itself is hosted on GitHub, so if CI has got to move anyway, it may as well move to GitHub itself, right? There’s this fancy “actions” stuff that can do CI. Thankfully I could borrow some expertise from Manjaro to do initial setup (thank you Jonas!) to get things started. tl;dr: Yuck Unlike my previous experience with Travis and GitLab, I constantly have a feeling of impedance mismatch: the way I expect to get things done is not How Things are Done in GitHub CI. The documentation is extensive, but doesn’t answer the kind of questions I have. There’s tons of examples, none of which fit my kind of use-case (build a C++ application and then send a notification that it happened). There’s a “marketplace” where you can browse actions – I guess calling something a store somehow makes it classy – and there’s a zillion npm-based actions and deploying to Azure is simple and saying hi on Slack can be done in a dozen ways. Nowhere is there a “cmake ; make ; make install ; send-message-to-Freenode” kind of example; let alone an example that takes you by the hand to explore the information you have during the build.

  • Four Seasons of Leon and Kiki: a Drawing Contest

    Together with Huion, we’re having a contest! Huion is sponsoring the contest with awesome hardware and goodies, and we’re providing the Digital Atelier brush preset bundle for free for the duration of the contest!

  • KDE Plasma Mobile running on the Librem 5 Linux smartphone [Bhushan Shah/YouTube]

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6