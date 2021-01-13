Android Leftovers
Motorola rolls out Android 11 to the Moto G Pro and Android 10 to the Motorola One Macro
The Redmi Note 9S and Mi 10 Ultra are now receiving Android 11
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series get their last stable Android 10-based OxygenOS update
OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T getting their last Android 10 updates before Android 11 drops
Nokia 1.4 With Android 10 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Website, Launch Seems Imminent
TCL 75" 4K Android TV drops down to $590 ($210 off) at Best Buy
SERAPHIC upgrades Android HbbTV solution
itel A47 with a UNISOC processor, Android Pie launched in India for Rs.5499 ($75)
Twitter clarifies that it has not left behind its Android users, soon they will also be able to take part in Twitter Spaces
Android users looking for Elon Musk on Clubhouse caused an identically named app to pull itself
How To Protect your Android Device with Surfshark VPN
Google Chrome rolls out Group Tabs for Android users: Here is how you can use this feature
Android Auto will remain if Google leaves
PUBG Mobile India update: Some Android users playing PUBG Mobile via this APK link
Firefox 85 for Android lets you play DRM content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Announcing the Top Android App Development Companies of February 2021 – An exclusive research by
Poll: Which Android smartphone brand are you using right now?
5 Most Notable Open Source Centralized Log Management Tools
Centralized logging, just like security, is a fundamental aspect of monitoring and sound management of core resources in an IT infrastructure including web applications and hardware devices. Competent operation teams always have in place a log monitoring and management system which proves beneficial especially when there’s a system failure or an application behaves weirdly.
How to fix exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri
I was trying to build an application through which users can share complete screenshots of the current screen and share through the various apps. While developing, I Stuck at the error exposed beyond app through ClipData.Item.getUri Due to that app gets crashed when I pressed on the Share Button.
New Ubuntu Desktop Installer is Arriving Replacing Ubiquity
The Ubuntu team announced that a new desktop installer based on Flutter is in the works. And it will replace the current Ubiquity installer.
KDE: Adopting Gitlab, Krita Drawing Contest, and KDE Plasma Mobile running on the Librem 5
