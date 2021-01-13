AlmaLinux (CentOS Replacement) - First Beta is Out. Download and Test
The team releases the first beta of the AlmaLinux (version 8.3) within months after announcements. Here are the details on how to download and test.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 712 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source XMPP Servers
XMPP (also known as Jabber) is an open and free alternative to commercial messaging and chat providers. Set it up for your company, organisation, or just your family and friends. You are in control, and your communication is private to you. Supporting a wide range of client software for desktop and mobile platforms, you can chat from any device. You can set up your own XMPP service on your server (dedicated, VPS, etc.) or on a box on your local network, to serve your home or office. Either way you can use it to converse with anyone else on the Jabber network, including people using Google Talk, probably the largest Jabber service on the network.
Free Software Licensing and Controversy
5 Most Notable Open Source Centralized Log Management Tools
Centralized logging, just like security, is a fundamental aspect of monitoring and sound management of core resources in an IT infrastructure including web applications and hardware devices. Competent operation teams always have in place a log monitoring and management system which proves beneficial especially when there’s a system failure or an application behaves weirdly.
Recent comments
5 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago