Android Leftovers
Motorola Moto G Pro starts receiving Android 11 and January security patch: What's new
Oppo Find X2 Neo finally bags Android 11-based ColorOS 11 Beta
Got a Nokia 8.3 5G? Android 11 is coming your way
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series' Get Last Android 10 Update – Jan 2021 Security Patch Included
OnePlus 7 and 7T series have just received their last Android 10 update
iTop VPN-The Best Free Android VPN
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Starts Receiving February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
Latest Firefox for Android update enables DRM streaming
PinePhone Community Edition program comes to an end
Over the past year Pine64 has shipped tens of thousands of smartphones loaded with GNU/Linux distributions as part of its PinePhone Community Edition program. Each new batch of phones shipped with a different operating system pre-installed, with $10 from the sale of each phone going to the developers of that operating system. Now after shipping five different PinePhone Community Edition models, Pine64 has announced it’s ending the program, hinting that the next version of the phone to ship will come with a “default PinePhone operating system,” although users will continue to be able to try out any different OS by overwriting the eMMC storage or running an alternate operating system from a microSD card.
gltrim Introduced
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
