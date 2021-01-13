today's howtos
Bryan Quigley: PipeWire plays it
I'm running Debian 11 (testing) with XFCE and getting PipeWire up and running was relatively easy - although explicitly unsupported for Debian 11.
Tiger Oakes: Turning junk phones into an art display
To keep the phones from falling off, I use Velcro. It’s perfect for securely attaching the phones to the board while allowing them to be removed if needed.
Before sticking them on, I also double-checked that the phones turn on at all. Most do, and the ones that are busted make a nice extra decoration.
If the phone does turn on, enable developer mode. Open settings, open the System section, and go to “About phone”. Developer mode is hidden here - by tapping on “Build number” many times, you eventually get a prompt indicating you are now a true Android developer.
The wires are laid out with a bunch of tiny wire clips. $7 will get you 100 of these clips in a bag, and I’ve laid them out so each clip only contains 1 or 2 wires. The wires themselves are all standard phone USB cables you probably have lying around for charging. You can also buy extra cables for less than a dollar each at Monoprice.
All the wires feed into a USB hub. This hub lets me connect all the phones to a computer just using a single wire. I had one lying around, but similar hubs are on Amazon for $20. The hub needs a second cable that plugs directly into an outlet and provides extra power, since it needs to charge so many phones.
How to Reset Change MySQL Root Password - Cloudbooklet
How to Reset, Change MySQL Root Password on Ubuntu or Debian or CentOS. Ever forgotten your MySQL root password or fixing a MySQL installation on a new server, we have all been there.
In this guide you are going to learn how to reset or change or update MySQL root password in MySQL 8, MySQL 5.7 and MySQL 5.6.
How to install Slade 3 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Slade 3, a Doom editor, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to install Minecraft on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
How to Install Deb Packages in Ubuntu, Debian & Mint
The Deb package file is the official file format of an installable software bundle in Debian and Debian-based Linux distributions. A .deb is the extension of these package files and dpkg (Debian package manager) is the utility to install these packages.
A Deb package contains files required by the specific software and metadata files. Metadata files contain information like the version number, dependencies, etc.
How to Disable Bluetooth on Ubuntu System Startup
Linux comes with plenty of drivers for various devices and technologies, as part of the kernel. Each driver is implemented as a kernel module and thus shipped with every Linux distribution.
One such module is the Bluetooth module. Since Bluetooth is a popular and even a default technology included in electronic devices nowadays, distributions like Ubuntu come with a pre-installed Bluetooth app as well.
How Install Plex Media Server on Fedora
Plex media server is a self-hosted media player system to store your movies, shows, music and photos. The client app is used to play those media from the server.
Plex media server requirements recommend at least Intel Core i3 (or equivalent) and a minimum of 2GB of RAM for better performance.
How to Convert Raw Camera Image to JPEG in Linux
Whenever a picture is clicked with a digital camera, the image is stored in a raw format, i.e. without any algorithm run over it, or without any loss of data. Modern cameras do have options to directly export images to a format like JPEG or PNG, but by default, it’s stored as a raw image.
The raw format can differ from camera to camera, and usually cameras of the same brand store the image in the same format. The raw image file is however not suitable when it comes to image processing, storing, or just viewing it on any device. Most operating systems do not by default have software to view raw images. For these reasons, we need to convert the raw image files to well-known image file formats.
PinePhone Community Edition program comes to an end
Over the past year Pine64 has shipped tens of thousands of smartphones loaded with GNU/Linux distributions as part of its PinePhone Community Edition program. Each new batch of phones shipped with a different operating system pre-installed, with $10 from the sale of each phone going to the developers of that operating system. Now after shipping five different PinePhone Community Edition models, Pine64 has announced it’s ending the program, hinting that the next version of the phone to ship will come with a “default PinePhone operating system,” although users will continue to be able to try out any different OS by overwriting the eMMC storage or running an alternate operating system from a microSD card.
gltrim Introduced
Android Leftovers
