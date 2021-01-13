Language Selection

Games: Lichenvale, GDevelop, PRIM, and Ludusavi

Tuesday 2nd of February 2021 04:19:00 PM
Gaming
  • First-person hack and slash Lichenvale has an Alpha Demo available | GamingOnLinux

    Enjoy classic hack and slashers? Lichenvale looks like it could be promising and you can try out an early build now.

    "Inspired by 90's hits like Hexen and Quake, Lichenvale is a first person hack and slash offering: fast-paced melee action mixed with the tactical use of spells and dashing around your enemies. This singleplayer title will feature a story mod with up to 10 maps full of various progressively difficult mobs, regional and main bosses, as well as some light puzzling. Those seeking an adventure are awaited in the New Game+ mode."

  • FOSS game engine GDevelop gets early support for tile-based maps | GamingOnLinux

    Getting increasingly more useful and powerful, the open source game engine GDevelop has another new version up with the first iteration of support for tile-based maps.

    It's in the experimental stages, so there's plenty of limitations but the work is in and will expand over time. Currently, it supports pulling in maps made with Tiled, a general purpose open source tile map editor for all tile-based games. A pretty huge addition when you think about all the games that have tile-based maps, probably a lot more than you realise. Having out of the box support for it, even in the early stages, is quite important.

  • Try out the brand new demo for PRIM, a point-and-click with some fantastic art | GamingOnLinux

    Inspired by the works of Tim Burton, PRIM is an upcoming point and click adventure that looks to be unmissable.

    Developed by Common Colors and mentioned previously by us here, "PRIM is a story of a father learning to let go and a girl finding out who she really is. But it's also a thrilling adventure, full of magic and darkness. On her journey, Prim repeatedly has to switch between the Realm of the Dead and the Land of the Living, where she faces demons, real ones and ones within herself, while always being accompanied by her sidekick, an eye with spider legs.".

  • Ludusavi seems like a pretty good open source game save backup tool | GamingOnLinux

    Need something to keep your game saves backed up with a friendly UI? Ludusavi is one such project that's free and open source, so anyone can help with it. Cross-platform too across Linux, macOS and Windows!

    The way it works is pretty interesting, with saved game data scraped from PCGamingWiki and then stored into a main file that's continually updated and downloaded when you use the app itself. It doesn't entirely rely on that though, as you can also add custom locations of what to backup.

  • AMD’s GPUs and CPUs are becoming seriously popular with Linux gamers

    As Boiling Steam notes, the Steam hardware report doesn’t provide enough depth to drill-down into PC configurations, but ProtonDB – a site that tracks the compatibility of games with Valve’s Proton (the runtime for playing Steam games on Linux) – is more useful in this respect, if more limited in terms of sample size.

    At any rate, going with a sample of over 110,000 Linux gamers drawn from ProtonDB, when it comes to graphics cards, Nvidia is clearly in the lead – but not nearly as dominant as it is in the broader PC gaming arena.

    As of January 2021, 37.5% of Linux gamers have thrown their lot in with AMD, meaning Nvidia owns a 62.5% market share, Boiling Steam observes. That is, of course, still very much the majority, but compare that to recent figures from analytics firm Jon Peddie Research (JPR) for the overall discrete GPU market, where Nvidia has been seen to own an 80% market share.

PinePhone Community Edition program comes to an end

Over the past year Pine64 has shipped tens of thousands of smartphones loaded with GNU/Linux distributions as part of its PinePhone Community Edition program. Each new batch of phones shipped with a different operating system pre-installed, with $10 from the sale of each phone going to the developers of that operating system. Now after shipping five different PinePhone Community Edition models, Pine64 has announced it’s ending the program, hinting that the next version of the phone to ship will come with a “default PinePhone operating system,” although users will continue to be able to try out any different OS by overwriting the eMMC storage or running an alternate operating system from a microSD card. Read more

gltrim Introduced

  • Trimming apitrace workload captures for better Mesa testing

    Apitrace is a very good tool for recording the OpenGL calls of applications so that one can debug OpenGL issues and test performance and the correctness of the rendering without having access to the application. The latter is already done in the mesa CI. However, especially with games, because of intros, menus, and loading screens the traces can become rather large before the actual, interesting rendering happens. This puts a heavy computational burden on the CI runners that could be avoided if the trace could be trimmed to just render the frame(s) of interest. As an alternative RenderDoc exists that can be use to capture and replay exactly one frame, but it doesn’t support compatibility contexts, a feature that is used by many games.

  • Collabora talk enhancing apitrace with gltrim to get replayable cut traces | GamingOnLinux

    Developers working across different areas of Linux are always looking for ways to squeeze a bit more performance, and it seems Collabora came up with a new way to performance test with upgrades to apitrace. For those unaware: apitrace is a set of tools for tracing, replaying and inspecting calls to various APIs like OpenGL and a fair amount of Direct3D too. It's a way for developers to see what's really going on and then perhaps optimize. Collabora have announced in a fresh blog post 'gltrim', which is a new tool that has been added to apitrace "that is designed to trim traces to user selected target frame(s)". There's already one such tool available but they say the benefit here is that "resulting traces can always be replayed".

