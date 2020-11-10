Meet the Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo" Artwork by Sylvia Ritter, Made with Krita Meet the Hirsute Hippo artwork by Sylvia Ritter, made with the powerful, open-source and cross-platform Krita digital painting and raster graphics software. The artwork is inspired by Ubuntu 21.04‘s codename “Hirsute Hippo” and I believe it shows a mama hippo with her cute baby hippo. Undoubtedly this is yet another masterpiece from Sylvia Ritter, and this time the artwork is made in a format suitable for your mobile phones and tablets since PinePhone has become such a very popular device among Linux fans.

Programming: Mozilla:, GNU C Library, Perl and More Followup on Firefox 85 for POWER: new low-level fix Shortly after posting my usual update on Firefox on POWER, I started to notice odd occasional tab crashes in Fx85 that weren't happening in Firefox 84. Dan Horák independently E-mailed me to report the same thing. After some digging, it turned out that our fix way back when for Firefox 70 was incomplete: although it renovated the glue that allows scripts to call native functions and fixed a lot of problems, it had an undiagnosed edge case where if we had a whole lot of float arguments we would spill parameters to the wrong place in the stack frame. Guess what type of function was now getting newly called?

Mozilla Addons Blog: addons.mozilla.org API v3 Deprecation The addons.mozilla.org (AMO) external API can be used by users and developers to get information about add-ons available on AMO, and to submit new add-on versions for signing. It’s also used by Firefox for recommendations, among other things, by the web-ext tool, and internally within the addons.mozilla.org website. We plan to shut down Version 3 (v3) of the AMO API on December 31, 2021. If you have any personal scripts that rely on v3 of the API, or if you interact with the API through other means, we recommend that you switch to the stable v4. You don’t need to take any action if you don’t use the AMO API directly. The AMO API v3 is entirely unconnected to manifest v3 for the WebExtensions API, which is the umbrella project for major changes to the extensions platform itself.

GNU C Library 2.33 Released With HWCAPS To Load Optimized Libraries For Modern CPUs - Phoronix The GNU C Library 2.33 release is out today as expected. Exciting with this libc update is HWCAPS in making it easier to load optimized libraries for modern CPUs. See that linked article from last week for more details but Glibc 2.33 but basically it allows the dynamic linker to load optimized versions of libraries within a glibc-hwcaps directory on the library search path. The HWCAPS correspond to the new x86_64 microarchitecture feature levels and there is similar support for POWER and s390x as well. This is exciting, pending sufficient adoption and usage of this HWCAPS functionality by software vendors to allow for more optimized libraries to automatically get picked up on modern processors without restricting the support for running on older CPUs as well. Red Hat has been working on the x86_64 microarchitecture feature levels and Glibc-HWCAPS over the past year with part of the motivation around allowing more AMD Zen optimizations.

My handy guide to software development and testing A long time ago, when I was but a budding computer programmer, we used to work in large batches. We were each assigned a programming task, and then we'd go away and hide in our cubicles and bang on the keyboard. I remember my team members spending hours upon hours in isolation, each of us in our own cubicle, wrestling with challenges to create defect-free apps. The theory was, the larger the batch, the better the evidence that we're awesome problem solvers.

Python for Data Science: Data Visualization Python can be used to generate from simple to very complex graphs. In this segment, we’ll learn how to graph using python.

Welcoming David Wood to compiler team and Jack Huey to compiler-contributors | Inside Rust Blog Please welcome David Wood to the compiler team and Jack Huey to the compiler-contributors group! David Wood (@davidtwco) has been a frequent contributor to Rust in many different parts of the compiler. Much of David's recent work has been focused on polymorphisation which allows rustc to reduce the number of duplicated generic functions in certain situations and on adding split DWARF support to the LLVM backend. Previously, David has worked on numerous diagnostic improvements, internal compiler error fixes and the non-lexical lifetimes initiative.

Issue #497 - 2021-02-01 - perl.com was hijacked [Ed: DNS level attack, or social engineering, not the fault of Perl itself] The big news of the week is that perl.com was hijacked. According to what I have read the solution seem to be already on its way to recover the domain. If you are using a perl.com host for your CPAN mirror you should use www.cpan.org instead (See this post.) You can also find the content of perl.com on perldotcom.perl.org. Ask brian d foy ([...]) for further details. (See also on Reddit.)

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.05 GSoC Proposing JJ Merelo has taken the initiative (again, so kudos!) to set up a list of Google Summer of Code proposals for the Raku Programming Language.