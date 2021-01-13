Jabber/XMPP Client ‘Kaidan’ 0.7.0 Released with New Features
Kaidan, free and open-source Jabber / XMPP client, released version 0.7.0 with enhancements and bug-fixes.
Kaidan is a user-friendly and modern chat app uses the open communication protocol XMPP (Jabber). Unlike other chat apps, you are not dependent on one specific service provider.
The new version 0.7.0 was released today adds more information in contact profile including nickname, software version, and operation system.
