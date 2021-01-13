GNU C library 2.33 released
Version 2.33 of the GNU C library is out. Changes this time include a number of dynamic linker improvements, 32-bit RISC-V support, and a number of security fixes.
today's leftovers
Ditch your daily driver OS and join Jason for a Linux distro challenge! The adventure begins with Garuda Linux, a gorgeous, customized Arch-based distro with a dozen different flavors.
Graham’s Pi microcontroller prediction comes true, great progress with Linux on M1 Macs, Element’s Play Store troubles, hope for Firefox and web standards docs, mixed VR news, a new tablet distro in KDE Korner, and more.
And January is over! Time has frankly been moving fast the past days. Packaging wise, things has been fine. Added tailscale and some other minor packages, but had a real purge of old packages from resigned maintainers. Also dropped ntop to the AUR which hasn’t been actively developed for years at this point. I’m curious when people are going to bug me about that one :) On the security side of things there has been quite a lot happening just the past week.
This is the 36th edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest! This series has now been running for 3 full years! Thanks for all the great feedback. Let’s keep going! If you are interested in a bit of history about this series, I’ve shared a few details on Twitter.
Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community.
The Calc Guide for LibreOffice release 6.2 contained a lengthy appendix (70 pages) devoted to the 500+ functions available in Calc, providing a shallow list of the functions and their arguments. During the update of the document for release 6.4 in 2019, the Documentation Team agreed that it would be better to move this list to an online service, and as part of this move, to enhance the function descriptions by adding more examples, use cases and collateral information on standards, compatibility and more.
That situation provided an opportunity for us to create a documentation project to submit to Google Season of Documents 2020 (https://developers.google.com/season-of-docs), an initiative by Google to create, enhance and extend the documentation of open source projects worldwide such as LibreOffice.
BSD: FreeBSD, PF, OpenZFS
On modern Unix-like systems such as FreeBSD, “swapping” refers to the activity of paging out the contents of memory to a disk and then paging it back in on demand. The page-out activity occurs in response to a lack of free memory in the system: the kernel tries to identify pages of memory that probably will not be accessed in the near future, and copies their contents to a disk for safekeeping until they are needed again. When an application attempts to access memory that has been swapped out, it blocks while the kernel fetches that saved memory from the swap disk, and then resumes execution as if nothing had happened.
All of the above might sound perfectly sensible. After all, disks are typically much larger than RAM, so why not use them to cache infrequently accessed pages of memory? Yet, many experienced system administrators treat swapping as an abnormal activity, a sign of something amiss. This is justifiable: until relatively recently, the disks typically used for swapping had access latencies millions of times higher than RAM.
Does your pf configuration have route-to rules? If so, you need to consider the implications of this commit by David Gwynne (dlg@) carefully.
This change is intended to make configuration and maintenance easier, but it runs a high risk of breaking existing configurations. Read on for the rest of David's commit message, with some background.
Syntax for PF's routing options (route-to, reply-to, dup-to) has changed. If you do not have console access and use these features, review /etc/pf.conf before updating; the previous syntax will be rejected by pfctl(8).
OpenZFS 2.0.2 is out today as the latest version of this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently supported on Linux and FreeBSD systems.
Since last year's release of the big OpenZFS 2.0, it was followed up by a point release providing early fixes and Linux 5.10 support while now a second point release has arrived.
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Older industrial equipment is often a great option if you’re on a budget, and you might even be able to add some premium features yourself. [Brett] from [Theoretically Practical] has done with his old MIG welder, adding premium control features with the help of an Arduino.
The main features [Brett] were after is pre-flow, post-flow, and a spot welding timer. Pre-flow starts the flow of shielding gas a moment before energizing the filler wire, while post-flow keeps the gas going after the weld is complete. This reduces the chances of oxygen contaminating the welds. A spot welding timer automatically limits welding time, enabling consistent and repeatable spot welds.
With the help of our infrastructure team, I've finally managed to integrate the riscv stage builds with our signing and mirroring system. So now we have a riscv tab on the installation media download page, and the mirrors carry weekly signed stage3 archives for riscv64-lp64d and riscv64-lp64, in both openrc and systemd variants.
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) has approved version 2 of CERN's Open Hardware License (OHL), meaning it “conforms to its Open Source Definition and respects the ideals and ethos of the movement,” according to a report from The Register.
The OHL, which was released by CERN last year, “uses simpler terminology, introduces three variants of the license, and broadens its range to include designs that go from artistic to mechanical to electronic.... It can even be used to license software,” CERN says.
The IDS-310AI runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455 with 10W TDP. The system is pre-installed with 8GB DDR3L and provides a microSD slot. A 128GB SATADOM is available for storing user data and loading the OS. The system’s OpenVINO implementation supports training models for AlexNet, GoogleNet, Tiny Yolo, Squeezenet, and resNet, among others.
