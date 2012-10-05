today's howtos
Unorthodox way to install Fedora IoT (and FCOS) - blog'o'less
In a Fedora Magazine article, I was facing the problem that some VPS providers don’t offer Fedora as an option.
Many of them offer a set of images (usually limited to CentOS, Debian and Ubuntu), and there is no way to upload and use an ISO or an image of your choice. In other words you can’t install a distribution of your choice.
How to Install PhpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04
PhpPgAdmin is a fully managed web-based administration tool for the PostgreSQL database server. It can handle all the basic functionality and advanced features to manipulate database information.
In this article, we are going to learn how to install PhpPgAdmin on the Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Check PostgreSQL Version is Running
PostgreSQL is an open-source relational database management system that is commonly known as Postgres.
As a system administrator as well as a database administrator, it is most important to know the installed and running version of Postgres in your system. For example, if you are deploying an application that requires a specific version of Postgres, you may need to search for the same version of PostgreSQL Server.
Get started with distributed tracing using Grafana Tempo | Opensource.com
Grafana's Tempo is an easy-to-use, high-scale, distributed tracing backend from Grafana Labs. Tempo has integrations with Grafana, Prometheus, and Loki and requires only object storage to operate, making it cost-efficient and easy to operate.
I've been involved with this open source project since its inception, so I'll go over some of the basics about Tempo and show why the cloud-native community has taken notice of it.
A hands-on tutorial of SQLite3 | Opensource.com
Applications very often save data. Whether your users create simple text documents, complex graphic layouts, game progress, or an intricate list of customers and order numbers, software usually implies that data is being generated. There are many ways to store data for repeated use. You can dump text to configuration formats such as INI, YAML, XML, or JSON, you can write out raw binary data, or you can store data in a structured database. SQLite is a self-contained, lightweight database that makes it easy to create, parse, query, modify, and transport data.
4 Ways to Create New File in Linux
Linux based operating systems are known for their users’ heavy use of command line for performing not only complicated automation but also the most trivial of tasks. However, with the steady growth of Linux distributions in the home desktop market, the onus is on the developers to make the graphical interface as lay user friendly as possible.
Today, we will see various ways to perform a simple and trivial task; creating a new file, in Linux using the command line as well as the GUI.
Different Ways to Create and Use Bash Aliases in Linux
Alias in bash can be termed simply as a command or a shortcut that will run another command/program. Alias is very helpful when our command is very long and for frequently used commands. Over the course of this article, we are going to see how powerful is an alias and the different ways to set up an alias and use it.
From start to finish: How to create a database server on Linux to be used on remote machines
How To Import and Export MySQL Database – TecAdmin
MySQL is an relation database management system to storing data in table format. It is an opensource database server available to install on variety of operating systems
In case of mysql database migration, you can easily create a dump of database and restore it on target database server. MySQL server provides console utilities to export and import databases.
This tutorial help you to export MySQL database using system console. Also helped you to restore database from dump file.
How to Install GNOME Tweaks on Fedora Linux - It's FOSS
If you use GNOME desktop environment on Fedora, you can use the default Settings app to access a wide variety of settings options.
GNOME Tweaks is a great little app that gives you access to extra options to modify your GNOME experience. This includes everything from extensions, to changing themes and tweaking power settings.
Today, I’ll be showing you how to install GNOME Tweaks on Fedora.
Install SimpleScreenRecorder in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to record screen - Linux Shout
Follow this tutorial to record the screen of your Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04 Linux using SimpleScreenRecorder (SSR) open-source software…
SimpleScreenRecorder for Linux is a program that allows users to record screen for games and software. Although there are various tools for this, however, Simple Screen Recorder is one of the best available to easily capture screen elements and later use the same for various purposes. For example, a Youtuber and who wants to record something on Ubuntu or other Linux distros such as gameplay to upload on YouTube, in such scenarios this tool helps a lot.
Linux Basename Command - Strip Directory from Filename - Putorius
The basename command is another gem provided by the GNU Core Utilities. It has very few options and provides a simple function, to remove the directory components from a path. It also comes in very handy for removing file extensions (SUFFIX) from a filename. In this quick tutorial, we will show you how to use the basename command and it’s options with real world examples.
View the Contents of a File in Linux Command Line
The usual way to view the contents of a file is to simply open it in a text editor. However, for more quick viewing and in fact, also for automating in a shell script, the method of using a text editor does not suit.
There are many commands in Linux to solve this problem: to display the file contents on the command line.
Portainer recommends MicroK8s for effortless deployment | Ubuntu
In their recent publication, ‘How to deploy Portainer on MicroK8s’, the Portainer team share with the community how easy and fast it is to deploy Portainer on MicroK8s. In fact, the entire process only requires a single command!
Greg Kroah-Hartman: 8 bits are enough for a version number...
As was pointed out to us stable kernel maintainers last week, the overflow of the .y release number was going to happen soon, and our proposed solution for it (use 16 bits instead of 8), turns out to be breaking a userspace-visable api. As we can’t really break this, I did a release of the 4.4.256 and 4.9.256 releases today that contain nothing but a new version number. See the links for the full technical details if curious. Right now I’m asking that everyone who uses these older kernel releases to upgrade to this release, and do a full rebuild of their systems in order to see what might, or might not, break.
Wayland, firewalld, PulseAudio update in Tumbleweed
Among some of the more known packages to update this week in Tumbleweed were firewalld, Flatpak, Wayland, LibreOffice, PulseAudio and both Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. Two out the five snapshots updated more than three packages like the most recent snapshot; snapshot 20210203 updated gthumb 3.10.2. The image viewer and browser utility for the GNOME environment fixed a jump to the bottom when selecting thumbnails with mouse and fixed a possible crash to the app after cancelling a search. KDE’s hex editor for viewing and editing raw data of a file, okteta 0.26.5, improved the cursor flash time setting and improved a new menu entry for selecting a custom UI color scheme. The xfce4-cpufreq-plugin 1.2.4 package now creates a label widget if it does not already exist. This panel plugin shows information about the CPU governor and frequencies supported and used by a system. PulseAudio disabled Link Time Optimisation on armv7 in the updated 14.2 version in Snapshot 20210202. The snapshot updated the Linux Kernel to version 5.10.12 and ImageMagick to version 7.0.10.59, which now generates histograms by comparing pixel components rather than color. LibreOffice fixed some text that wrongly aligned in its 7.0.4 update. Wayland 1.19.0 had a minor update with bug fixes and protocol updates. Several Python Packages were updated in the snapshot including python-packaging 20.8, which reverted back to setuptools for compatibility purposes for some Linux distros, and python-Pillow 8.1.0, which fixed Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures that a Read Overflow in PCX Decoding. A patch was removed in firewalld 0.9.3 and fixes were made for iptables when an ipset is used as a zone source. The general-purpose parser generator bison 3.7.5 fixed the Table Generation that was generating incorrect parsers when there are many useless tokens. Other packages updated in the snapshot were xterm 363, yast2 4.3.51, iproute2 5.10.0 and zeromq 4.3.4.
Free Software Development and Pace
