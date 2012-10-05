IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Data without integration is just data[Ed: A lot of it is to do with surveillance]
The data can come from mainly three different sources, according to Sameer Parulkar, the product marketing director for Red Hat Integration. One is data that is stored in traditional ERP systems, data warehouses, or data lakes. Another is data in motion, which can come from millions of devices, different customer touchpoints and engagements points as well as physical stores. Last is data in action, which is generated by developers, data scientists and architects to develop applications or services.
“All this data needs to be collected, aggregated, managed, and stored, but there are different data formats. There are different data definitions across different touch points, across different data sources. All of this has to be reconciled in one way or another in a secure way. What about the data quality? All of these are important elements and common pain points with data integration,” Parulkar said.
This Year Payments Will Be Faster, Smarter and More Inclusive [Ed: Red Hat spinning privacy violations and war on cash as "inclusive"]
The payments industry has entered a new era. The way we transacted changed as we physically separated – accelerating the shift to digital commerce that was already underway long before the pandemic hit. And, the way consumers transact will continue to be shaped by this new normal long after the pandemic subsides. The last year has illustrated the urgency of being able to disperse funds quickly, transact digitally, and continuing the disruption of the existing payments value chain, including growing competition from telecommunication and technology industries providing payment services to customers.
Recent events have also added a renewed focus on payments being a catalyst for financial inclusion. Markets such as India, Brazil, and Mexico have made investments in real time networks with the explicit goal of expanding economic inclusion and opportunity. We expect to see an expansion of these types of initiatives as the world recovers from the pandemic.
Get to know a Red Hat Technical Account Manager
IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power 14.0-2 released! – IBM Developer
A new update release for the 14.0 series of the IBM® Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is now available.
It's the season for sysadmin reading | Enable Sysadmin
January was another amazing month on Enable Sysadmin. We brought in a record number of visitors who gave our content over half a million reads last month, in addition to welcoming several new authors to our community and adding over thirty new articles to our catalog of system administration knowledge.
As we go roaring into February, let's take a look back at some of the best articles from the past month. Below are our top ten reads from January, as measured by readership. From intro content to how to use bleeding-edge features in your favorite admin tools, we're sure you'll find something of interest.
Copr: New Ansible module Copr
We created a new Ansible module for Copr, which was added to the community general collection in Ansible galaxy during the release of the latest version 2.0.0. The module code can be found in the GitHub repository of the mentioned collection.
A guide to planning the next 50 years of your career | Opensource.com
In the first and second articles of this series, I presented my review of Professor Lynda Gratton's book, The Shift: The Future of Work is Already Here. Those articles outlined the factors Gratton says will impact work in the future and the work environments those forces will likely create for us. I also reviewed how Gratton believes people will (and should) respond to those forces. And I demonstrated that many of her recommendations have roots in open organization principles.
Why simplicity is critical to delivering sturdy applications
If you go back and examine all the steps taken to implement the shopping API in this series, you'll see a purposeful decision to always stick to the simplest possible scenarios. In the process, you end up with the simplest possible solutions.
There you have it: ZOMBIES help you deliver sturdy, elegant solutions by adhering to simplicity.
Latest Security Patches
Greg Kroah-Hartman: 8 bits are enough for a version number...
As was pointed out to us stable kernel maintainers last week, the overflow of the .y release number was going to happen soon, and our proposed solution for it (use 16 bits instead of 8), turns out to be breaking a userspace-visable api. As we can’t really break this, I did a release of the 4.4.256 and 4.9.256 releases today that contain nothing but a new version number. See the links for the full technical details if curious. Right now I’m asking that everyone who uses these older kernel releases to upgrade to this release, and do a full rebuild of their systems in order to see what might, or might not, break.
Wayland, firewalld, PulseAudio update in Tumbleweed
Among some of the more known packages to update this week in Tumbleweed were firewalld, Flatpak, Wayland, LibreOffice, PulseAudio and both Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. Two out the five snapshots updated more than three packages like the most recent snapshot; snapshot 20210203 updated gthumb 3.10.2. The image viewer and browser utility for the GNOME environment fixed a jump to the bottom when selecting thumbnails with mouse and fixed a possible crash to the app after cancelling a search. KDE’s hex editor for viewing and editing raw data of a file, okteta 0.26.5, improved the cursor flash time setting and improved a new menu entry for selecting a custom UI color scheme. The xfce4-cpufreq-plugin 1.2.4 package now creates a label widget if it does not already exist. This panel plugin shows information about the CPU governor and frequencies supported and used by a system. PulseAudio disabled Link Time Optimisation on armv7 in the updated 14.2 version in Snapshot 20210202. The snapshot updated the Linux Kernel to version 5.10.12 and ImageMagick to version 7.0.10.59, which now generates histograms by comparing pixel components rather than color. LibreOffice fixed some text that wrongly aligned in its 7.0.4 update. Wayland 1.19.0 had a minor update with bug fixes and protocol updates. Several Python Packages were updated in the snapshot including python-packaging 20.8, which reverted back to setuptools for compatibility purposes for some Linux distros, and python-Pillow 8.1.0, which fixed Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures that a Read Overflow in PCX Decoding. A patch was removed in firewalld 0.9.3 and fixes were made for iptables when an ipset is used as a zone source. The general-purpose parser generator bison 3.7.5 fixed the Table Generation that was generating incorrect parsers when there are many useless tokens. Other packages updated in the snapshot were xterm 363, yast2 4.3.51, iproute2 5.10.0 and zeromq 4.3.4.
Free Software Development and Pace
