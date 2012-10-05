Programming Leftovers
-
A guide to understanding Linux software libraries in C | Opensource.com
Software libraries are a longstanding, easy, and sensible way to reuse code. This article explains how to build libraries from scratch and make them available to clients. Although the two sample libraries target Linux, the steps for creating, publishing, and using these libraries apply to other Unix-like systems.
The sample libraries are written in C, which is well suited to the task. The Linux kernel is written mostly in C with the rest in assembly language. (The same goes for Windows and Linux cousins such as macOS.) The standard system libraries for input/output, networking, string processing, mathematics, security, data encoding, and so on are likewise written mainly in C. To write a library in C is therefore to write in Linux's native language. Moreover, C sets the mark for performance among high-level languages.
-
How to implement business requirements in software development
In my previous articles in this series, I explained why tackling coding problems all at once, as if they were hordes of zombies, is a mistake. I'm using a helpful acronym to explain why it's better to approach problems incrementally.
-
Posix Open Function with C Programming – Linux Hint
The concept of file handling is extensively used in all programming languages. Specifically for C and C++, you will find a vast literature on the information regarding the concept of file handling. Whenever you want to access or modify a file in C or C++, you must open it first, either for reading or writing. The task of opening a file is accomplished with the help of the Posix Open function.
This function contains a set of parameters that are passed along with this function to open a specified file. We will discuss these parameters in the next heading of our article. However, the main goal of this article is to educate you about the usage of the Posix Open function in Linux Mint 20. In this article, learn how the Open function works with C programming.
-
How to Save Time Running Automated Tests with Parallel CI Machines | Linux Journal
Automated tests are part of many programming projects, ensuring the software is flawless. The bigger the project, the larger the test suite can be.This can result in automated tests taking a lot of time to run. In this article you will learn how to run automated tests faster with parallel Continuous Integration machines (CI) and what problems can be encountered. The article covers common parallel testing problems, based on Ruby & JavaScript tests.
-
How to Authorize Users Using Google OAuth in Node.js – Linux Hint
Open Authorization, also known as OAuth, is a protocol used to authorize a user on your website using some third-party service like Google, Github, Facebook, etc. The third-party service shares some data (name, email, profile picture, etc.) with your website and then authorizes the user on its behalf without managing the passwords and usernames for your website, and saving the users a lot of extra trouble.
[...]
Almost all the programming languages provide different libraries to implement google oauth to authorize users. Node.js provides ‘passport’ and ‘passport-google-oauth20’ libraries to implement google oauth. In this article, we will implement an oauth protocol to authorize users to use node.js.
-
How to use python NumPy where() function with multiple conditions – Linux Hint
NumPy library has many functions to create the array in python. where() function is one of them to create an array from another NumPy array based on one or more conditions. Some operations can be done at the time of array creation based on the condition by using this function. It can be used without any conditional expression also. How this function can be used with multiple conditions in python is shown in this tutorial.
-
My Rofi plugin for wtwitch
I recently wrote about wtwitch (a CLI-client for Twitch) and while it’s a really good client, I was missing the ability to launch the streams via Rofi like I used to be able to do in the past with Twitchy.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 376
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 663 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latest Security Patches
Greg Kroah-Hartman: 8 bits are enough for a version number...
As was pointed out to us stable kernel maintainers last week, the overflow of the .y release number was going to happen soon, and our proposed solution for it (use 16 bits instead of 8), turns out to be breaking a userspace-visable api. As we can’t really break this, I did a release of the 4.4.256 and 4.9.256 releases today that contain nothing but a new version number. See the links for the full technical details if curious. Right now I’m asking that everyone who uses these older kernel releases to upgrade to this release, and do a full rebuild of their systems in order to see what might, or might not, break.
Wayland, firewalld, PulseAudio update in Tumbleweed
Among some of the more known packages to update this week in Tumbleweed were firewalld, Flatpak, Wayland, LibreOffice, PulseAudio and both Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. Two out the five snapshots updated more than three packages like the most recent snapshot; snapshot 20210203 updated gthumb 3.10.2. The image viewer and browser utility for the GNOME environment fixed a jump to the bottom when selecting thumbnails with mouse and fixed a possible crash to the app after cancelling a search. KDE’s hex editor for viewing and editing raw data of a file, okteta 0.26.5, improved the cursor flash time setting and improved a new menu entry for selecting a custom UI color scheme. The xfce4-cpufreq-plugin 1.2.4 package now creates a label widget if it does not already exist. This panel plugin shows information about the CPU governor and frequencies supported and used by a system. PulseAudio disabled Link Time Optimisation on armv7 in the updated 14.2 version in Snapshot 20210202. The snapshot updated the Linux Kernel to version 5.10.12 and ImageMagick to version 7.0.10.59, which now generates histograms by comparing pixel components rather than color. LibreOffice fixed some text that wrongly aligned in its 7.0.4 update. Wayland 1.19.0 had a minor update with bug fixes and protocol updates. Several Python Packages were updated in the snapshot including python-packaging 20.8, which reverted back to setuptools for compatibility purposes for some Linux distros, and python-Pillow 8.1.0, which fixed Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures that a Read Overflow in PCX Decoding. A patch was removed in firewalld 0.9.3 and fixes were made for iptables when an ipset is used as a zone source. The general-purpose parser generator bison 3.7.5 fixed the Table Generation that was generating incorrect parsers when there are many useless tokens. Other packages updated in the snapshot were xterm 363, yast2 4.3.51, iproute2 5.10.0 and zeromq 4.3.4.
Free Software Development and Pace
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago