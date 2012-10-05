Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 5 February 2021
Welcome, February --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to:
ASF Board – management and oversight of the business affairs of the corporation in accordance with the Foundation's bylaws.
Apache DataSketches Promoted For Doing Big Data Analytics - Phoronix
Following in the footsteps of Apache Superset and Apache ECharts, DataSketches has been promoted to being a top-level project within the Apache Software Foundation.
There have been a number of Apache Software Foundation projects seeing promotions to top-level status, which basically amount to the flagship projects within this volunteer run free software organization. Apache DataSketches has now reached this peak after starting out nearly nine years ago as a Yahoo project and then spending the past two years as an Apache incubator project.
Italian data and ICT agency? Left for grab by Big Tech
Assinter Italia is the network of the in-house ICT companies of the 20 Italian regions. Almost all those companies are consortiums of smaller public software houses, owned by local Public Administrations (PAs), Universities and healthcare facilities of the corresponding Region.
The network has the vital role of representing not just the direct ICT interests and needs of italian PAs, but also those of all italian citizens, whenever their digital data are concerned.
In 2012, a law decree called for a nationwide reorganization of PAs data centers, in order to create National Strategic Poles (PSNs), that is organizations officially qualified to provide cloud services to public administrations.
By their own nature, all members of Assinter Italia should have played a primary role in the definition, creation and management of PSNs.
The Evolution of OSI as a Workplace | Open Source Initiative
Part of our big growth year at OSI has been on the back end. One piece of that is thinking about our organization as a workplace and what it's like to work here. We want to be a positive and healthy place to work. A place where folks can succeed without burning out, especially since we hope the next few years are likely to see us transitioning from one full-time person to two or even three full-time staffers.
The OSI Board has been shedding its involvement in day-to-day activities and becoming more of a visioning board. Non-profit organizations need to be able to respond quickly to new opportunities and to occasionally put out fires, which doesn't work so well if minor tasks must always be referred back up to a volunteer board, all of whom have many, many other responsibilities. So over the last year, we have been laying the groundwork for an efficient staff-driven organization that is empowered to do whatever needs doing in their day-to-day work. The Board's job is to collaborate on the vision, act as a resource for staff and as ambassadors to the wider community.
HPE and SUSE ~ Open collaboration & Innovation Together | SUSE Communities
On behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise sponsored by Intel® and in partnership with SUSE, be part of the upcoming digital industry initiative where ANZ Leaders for HPE, Andrew Foote & SUSEs’, Brian Goodman-Jones will be discussing ~ “Modernising Your Mission-Critical Workloads: Reducing Risk, Increasing Scale & Enhancing Performance”.
Daniel Stenberg: Webinar: curl, Hyper and Rust
What is the project about, how will this improve curl and Hyper, how was it done, what lessons can be learned, what more can we expect in the future and how can newcomers join in and help?
Participating speakers in this webinar are:
How did Runeberg's career progress? AcademySampo helps find the answer from a huge amount of data
According to Eero Hyvönen, Professor at Aalto University and Director of HELDIG ‘Technically, what is new in the Academy Sampo, are the use of learning artificial intelligence in investigating relationships between different people, and new types of network analyzes, among other things.’
The service includes intelligent search and browsing functions, which are combined with data analytical tools and data visualizations in the form of networks, statistics, graphs, and maps. Thus, users can easily utilize and visualize data without having to learn to program complex data analytics tools.
Latest Security Patches
Greg Kroah-Hartman: 8 bits are enough for a version number...
As was pointed out to us stable kernel maintainers last week, the overflow of the .y release number was going to happen soon, and our proposed solution for it (use 16 bits instead of 8), turns out to be breaking a userspace-visable api. As we can’t really break this, I did a release of the 4.4.256 and 4.9.256 releases today that contain nothing but a new version number. See the links for the full technical details if curious. Right now I’m asking that everyone who uses these older kernel releases to upgrade to this release, and do a full rebuild of their systems in order to see what might, or might not, break.
Wayland, firewalld, PulseAudio update in Tumbleweed
Among some of the more known packages to update this week in Tumbleweed were firewalld, Flatpak, Wayland, LibreOffice, PulseAudio and both Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird. Two out the five snapshots updated more than three packages like the most recent snapshot; snapshot 20210203 updated gthumb 3.10.2. The image viewer and browser utility for the GNOME environment fixed a jump to the bottom when selecting thumbnails with mouse and fixed a possible crash to the app after cancelling a search. KDE’s hex editor for viewing and editing raw data of a file, okteta 0.26.5, improved the cursor flash time setting and improved a new menu entry for selecting a custom UI color scheme. The xfce4-cpufreq-plugin 1.2.4 package now creates a label widget if it does not already exist. This panel plugin shows information about the CPU governor and frequencies supported and used by a system. PulseAudio disabled Link Time Optimisation on armv7 in the updated 14.2 version in Snapshot 20210202. The snapshot updated the Linux Kernel to version 5.10.12 and ImageMagick to version 7.0.10.59, which now generates histograms by comparing pixel components rather than color. LibreOffice fixed some text that wrongly aligned in its 7.0.4 update. Wayland 1.19.0 had a minor update with bug fixes and protocol updates. Several Python Packages were updated in the snapshot including python-packaging 20.8, which reverted back to setuptools for compatibility purposes for some Linux distros, and python-Pillow 8.1.0, which fixed Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures that a Read Overflow in PCX Decoding. A patch was removed in firewalld 0.9.3 and fixes were made for iptables when an ipset is used as a zone source. The general-purpose parser generator bison 3.7.5 fixed the Table Generation that was generating incorrect parsers when there are many useless tokens. Other packages updated in the snapshot were xterm 363, yast2 4.3.51, iproute2 5.10.0 and zeromq 4.3.4.
Free Software Development and Pace
