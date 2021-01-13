today's howtos
A quick tutorial how to set up obs-studio | ArcoLinux
Obs-studio is a tool to stream your desktop, sound, webcam, … to youtube and chat with your followers of your channel.
Read more about it on Open Broadcaster Software at https://obsproject.com.
How to install 7-Zip on a Chromebook with Crossover 20
Today we are looking at how to install 7-Zip on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Home Networking Upgrade – UniFi UAP-AC-PRO UFOs – Jon's FOSS Blog
So continuing on the theme of UFO shaped things, I decided to replace the home and guest APs that were running on OpenWRT routers (a TP-Link Archer C7 V5 and a Linksys WRT1900ACS). I was able to achieve a fairly stable and fast setup with those routers by keeping the tp-link minimal and the linksys in a basic wireless setup.
I decided to try a new product to replace them and help expand my knowledge in the process. I picked up a couple of Ubiquiti APs to run each network at 802.11ac-5ghz-3×3-1300mbps and they are connected via CAT6-gigabit-ethernet to separated ports on a Linksys WRT32X router. This OpenWRT router is acting as a wireless client bridge to carry all the internal network traffic via a dedicated and separated 802.11ac backchannel to a TP-Link Archer C7 V5 router in the basement which is then connected to a cable modem for internet access.
CPU Isolation – Full dynticks internals – by SUSE Labs (part 2) | SUSE Communities
We have just introduced the linux kernel timer tick, the role it plays within kernel internal state and service maintainance. Users of jitter-sensitive workloads may want to get rid of the stolen CPU cycles and CPU-cache trashing resulting from this high rate event.
However stopping the timer tick is not easy because many kernel components rely on a periodic event: timers, timekeeping and scheduler being the bulk of it. One exception though, when a CPU is idle, there is no need for such a 100~1000 Hz heartbeat. Indeed when a CPU doesn’t have any work to do, there is no task scheduler to maintain, no timer queued and no timekeeping user.
Android Leftovers
What You Need to Know About Open-Source and Proprietary Licenses
When it comes to using, developing, and promoting software, the numerous licenses that accompany them can be confusing for even expert users. Open-source and proprietary licenses often butt heads. One promotes a closed and guarded method of licensing, whereas the latter lets people use software more freely. In this post, we compare both open and proprietary licenses. We also discuss whether they work well together or the relationship is estranged. [...] In short, open and proprietary licenses will always rub each other the wrong way. However, there can be a system where companies still retain brand rights while letting users study and tweak the code. The benefits to the codebase and user security are of immense benefit to everyone.
Filmulator brings back traditional film processing in your Linux digital darkroom
When we consider the availability of good photo management and photo editing applications for Linux, then we as Linux enthusiasts have little to complain. For both the holiday photographers with less specific requirements as well as the avid hobby photographers and even professionals, there are several photo solutions available for Linux to support their different editing requirements. For serious photo work, darktable is probably the best known. But recently a special photo application came to my attention that looks at the digital photo editing process in a different and special way, which is directly derived from a special classic photo development technique from the wet darkroom. In this article, let’s see how Filmulator brings back traditional film processing in your Linux digital darkroom.
Lisperati1000: Raspberry Pi-Based Ultra-Compact Device For Programming
If you’re a programmer, you might have once wished for having a portable computer with a lightweight editor solely designed for programming. If so, then Lisperati100 by Conrad Barski might interest you very well as it is developed to fulfill the same purpose. Lisperati1000 is an ultra-compact computer specially made for one of the oldest programming languages Lisp.
