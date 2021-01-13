Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 6th of February 2021 08:54:19 AM

When it comes to using, developing, and promoting software, the numerous licenses that accompany them can be confusing for even expert users. Open-source and proprietary licenses often butt heads. One promotes a closed and guarded method of licensing, whereas the latter lets people use software more freely.

In this post, we compare both open and proprietary licenses. We also discuss whether they work well together or the relationship is estranged.

[...]

In short, open and proprietary licenses will always rub each other the wrong way. However, there can be a system where companies still retain brand rights while letting users study and tweak the code. The benefits to the codebase and user security are of immense benefit to everyone.