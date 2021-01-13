Android Leftovers
Android TV’s latest update makes it look more like the Chromecast’s Google TV - The Verge
The Android TV homescreen is getting a Google TV-inspired facelif
TikTok starts rolling out on Android TV - The Verge
Android TV gets a much needed update, but it doesn't go far enough | Trusted Reviews
Android TV home screen update brings major changes
This Android TV update has a distinctly Google TV flavour | What Hi-Fi?
TikTok debuts app for Google TV and other Android TV OS devices | Mobile Marketing Magazine
Android TV gets updated UI more in tune with Google TV - GSMArena.com news
TikTok arrives on Android TV, but no one’s sure why | Tom's Guide
New Android TV update looks similar to Google TV UI
Google Photos is awful to use thanks to Android 11 but here's how to make it better | T3
Android Beta Feedback app updated ahead of Android 12 DP - 9to5Google
Google is working on anti-tracking features for Android - comments
Google is testing a redesigned Play Store settings screen
9 Easy Ways to Make Your Android Phone Less Annoying
Niagara Launcher is a minimalist Android launcher - The Verge
‘Millions’ of Ford cars to be powered by Android in major Google deal
The first version of Android 12 is ready for release - Gizchina.com
How to find out your Android phone’s model number
Recently Uncovered Botnet Targets Android Devices
Best Android app deals of the day: Traffix, Railways, more - 9to5Toys
realme C2 finally gets the pending Android 10 (realme UI) update - Gizmochina
What the latest 5G android phone realme 7 has to offer: smartphone review
What You Need to Know About Open-Source and Proprietary Licenses
When it comes to using, developing, and promoting software, the numerous licenses that accompany them can be confusing for even expert users. Open-source and proprietary licenses often butt heads. One promotes a closed and guarded method of licensing, whereas the latter lets people use software more freely. In this post, we compare both open and proprietary licenses. We also discuss whether they work well together or the relationship is estranged. [...] In short, open and proprietary licenses will always rub each other the wrong way. However, there can be a system where companies still retain brand rights while letting users study and tweak the code. The benefits to the codebase and user security are of immense benefit to everyone.
Filmulator brings back traditional film processing in your Linux digital darkroom
When we consider the availability of good photo management and photo editing applications for Linux, then we as Linux enthusiasts have little to complain. For both the holiday photographers with less specific requirements as well as the avid hobby photographers and even professionals, there are several photo solutions available for Linux to support their different editing requirements. For serious photo work, darktable is probably the best known. But recently a special photo application came to my attention that looks at the digital photo editing process in a different and special way, which is directly derived from a special classic photo development technique from the wet darkroom. In this article, let’s see how Filmulator brings back traditional film processing in your Linux digital darkroom.
Lisperati1000: Raspberry Pi-Based Ultra-Compact Device For Programming
If you’re a programmer, you might have once wished for having a portable computer with a lightweight editor solely designed for programming. If so, then Lisperati100 by Conrad Barski might interest you very well as it is developed to fulfill the same purpose. Lisperati1000 is an ultra-compact computer specially made for one of the oldest programming languages Lisp.
