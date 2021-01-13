Darktable 3.4.1 Improves Camera Support, Adds Faster Thumbnail Generation
Darktable 3.4.1 is the first minor update to the Darktable 3.4 series released last month with numerous new features and improvements. Being mainly a bugfix release, Darktable 3.4.1 addresses a bunch of issues affecting Lr metadata import, color correction RGB handling and saturation normalization, and metadata export.
Also fixed in this release are various visual issues affecting the combo-box popup scrolling, display of stars in the overlay, black point setting when dragging the histogram, size of clipping handle, metadata comment reading from Exif, out of sync thumbnails with the darkroom edit, and help links for the technical group module.
