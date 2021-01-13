today's howtos
-
How run Android apps on linux without emulation
There is a Linux tool that makes it easier for Android applications to run on the open source operating system. Anbox utility is a tool that acts like a bridge between Linux and Android. In this article you will learn how to install and use Android apps on Linux using Anbox.
-
How To Install OpenVPN on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenVPN on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenVPN is an open-source application that is usually widely used to create secure digital private networks over the unsecured open public Internet. OpenVPN is an SSL VPN solution that drains your system relationship securely through the Internet. OpenVPN features in the client-server structure. All the particular devices connected to a virtual exclusive network act as if they’re connected to your local area network. The particular packets sent through the VPN tunnel are encrypted with 256 bit AES encryption making data theft impossible.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of the Nmap security scanner on CentOS 8.
-
How install Atom code editor (IDE) Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Atom is an open-source Node.js based cross-platform code editor created by the team of GitHub. Therefore, we cannot only use install Atom on Ubuntu Linux but also on Windows and macOS. The source code of this code editor is also available to download and compile, to use on any system.
The code editor program is already equipped with a number of helpful packages as standard and offers, for example, in addition to (colored) syntax highlighting, auto-completion of typed code. It is quite flexible and the users can change its interface as per their requirement and ease of usage. For this purpose, the editor comes with a whole range of predefined themes for this purpose. Apart from that, there are many more available to choose from in the community. The developers can fine tweak its UI further with the help of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.
-
Assign multiple IP address to Ubuntu 20.04 single network interface- GUI
If you have a single network interface and want to bind several IP addresses to it then on Ubuntu Linux, it is very easy to perform and hand in multiple scenarios. For example, it is an efficient method when the system or on a rented root server has only a single network card, and the user wants to host multiple websites under different IP addresses.
Well, with the concept of virtual network interfaces, Linux offers an elegant solution for binding many IP addresses to one network adapter.
When we have multiple physical network cards, then each one gets a unique name, e.g., eth0 for the first card or eth1 for the second network card. Although each of them will have its unique Ip address, we can also configure each physical network card with several virtual interfaces with their own IP address.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 700 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud
LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application.
today's howtos
How to restore USB normal after bootable USB
You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago