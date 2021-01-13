Language Selection

Saturday 6th of February 2021
HowTos
  • How run Android apps on linux without emulation

    There is a Linux tool that makes it easier for Android applications to run on the open source operating system. Anbox utility is a tool that acts like a bridge between Linux and Android. In this article you will learn how to install and use Android apps on Linux using Anbox.

  • How To Install OpenVPN on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenVPN on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenVPN is an open-source application that is usually widely used to create secure digital private networks over the unsecured open public Internet. OpenVPN is an SSL VPN solution that drains your system relationship securely through the Internet. OpenVPN features in the client-server structure. All the particular devices connected to a virtual exclusive network act as if they’re connected to your local area network. The particular packets sent through the VPN tunnel are encrypted with 256 bit AES encryption making data theft impossible.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of the Nmap security scanner on CentOS 8.

  • How install Atom code editor (IDE) Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Atom is an open-source Node.js based cross-platform code editor created by the team of GitHub. Therefore, we cannot only use install Atom on Ubuntu Linux but also on Windows and macOS. The source code of this code editor is also available to download and compile, to use on any system.

    The code editor program is already equipped with a number of helpful packages as standard and offers, for example, in addition to (colored) syntax highlighting, auto-completion of typed code. It is quite flexible and the users can change its interface as per their requirement and ease of usage. For this purpose, the editor comes with a whole range of predefined themes for this purpose. Apart from that, there are many more available to choose from in the community. The developers can fine tweak its UI further with the help of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS.

  • Assign multiple IP address to Ubuntu 20.04 single network interface- GUI

    If you have a single network interface and want to bind several IP addresses to it then on Ubuntu Linux, it is very easy to perform and hand in multiple scenarios. For example, it is an efficient method when the system or on a rented root server has only a single network card, and the user wants to host multiple websites under different IP addresses.

    Well, with the concept of virtual network interfaces, Linux offers an elegant solution for binding many IP addresses to one network adapter.

    When we have multiple physical network cards, then each one gets a unique name, e.g., eth0 for the first card or eth1 for the second network card. Although each of them will have its unique Ip address, we can also configure each physical network card with several virtual interfaces with their own IP address.

LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud

LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application. Read more

  • Self Signed Certificate (https) in Raspberry PI with Apache - peppe8o

    HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure (https) is a communication protocol adding a security layer to classic http. It uses TLS and certificates communication between two computers, reducing man-in-the-middle attack risks. Beside common configuration, you can set a self signed configuration on Raspberry Pi running Apache web services Https (which uses port 443 instead of default http port 80) became a common standard as cyber security risks increased over the time. Today it can be a requirement for some services to run correctly (like, for example, IdeaSpaceVR project or Grocy project). In this tutorial I’m going to show how to setup a self signed certificate in your Raspberry PI running Apache web server.

  • How To Setup MySQL Percona Database Servers On Kubernetes Infrastructure
  • How to Install Signal on a Chromebook [Guide] | Beebom

    One of the best features of Signal is that you can use it on your desktop including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. I have been using Signal on my Chromebook and it has been a flawless experience so far. The interesting part is that Signal on Chromebook works independently. No matter if your smartphone is connected to the internet or it’s in the common WiFi network, Signal just works and maintains end-to-end encryption too. So if you want to install Signal on a Chromebook then go through our guide below.

  • How to Install Webmin on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 Server

    Webmin is a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers. This tutorial will be showing you how to install Webmin on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 server.

  • How To Clone or Backup Linux Disk Using Clonezilla Imaging Tool

    If you are thinking of upgrading your computer or replacing your hard disk without losing any data, you can use the CloneZilla tool to backup your Linux disk. The CloneZilla is available in ISO format; you can download and burn the ISO file on a flash drive. CloneZilla offers you to backup your Linux disk on a local disk or transfers the entire disk over an SSH server. CloneZilla is a beginner-friendly and straightforward tool; the user interface is mostly based on GUI; you don’t need to know any shell scripting. If you have multiple operating systems installed on your disk, it can detect Linux, Windows, and other operating systems. Clonezilla supports both MBR and GPT partition scheme. It also supports NTFS, EXT4, and other file formats. It can also help you to recover your disk after a system failure.

How to restore USB normal after bootable USB

You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system. Read more

