Patient names and colonoscopy results from US hospitals posted by [crackers] to the dark web
The patient records posted in this [attack] also include letters to insurers. There does not appear to be ransomware locking up the systems at Nocona, and the organization did not open a ransomware demand, an attorney for the organization told NBC News.
-
[Attackers] post detailed patient medical records from two hospitals to the dark web
The files, which number in at least the tens of thousands and were posted to a blog on the dark web that the hackers use to name and extort their victims, includes patients’ personal identifying information, like their names, addresses and birthdays, as well as their medical diagnoses. They come from the Leon Medical Centers, which serves eight locations in Miami, and Nocona General Hospital, which has three locations in Texas.
The files also include at least tens of thousands of scanned diagnostic results and letters to insurers. One folder contains background checks on hospital employees. An Excel document titled 2018_colonoscopies has 102 full names, dates and details of the procedures, and a field to mark “yes” or “no” to whether the patient has a “normal colon.”
-
Another SolarWinds Orion [Crack]
Two takeaways: One, we are learning about a lot of supply-chain attacks right now. Two, SolarWinds’ terrible security is the result of a conscious business decision to reduce costs in the name of short-term profits. Economist Matt Stoller writes about this: [...]
-
Pak-based [attackers] behind data leak of 26L Airtel users
New Delhi, The recent data leak of at least 26 lakh Airtel users from Jammu and Kashmir was the handiwork of state-sponsored Pakistan-based [crackers], who kept creating new accounts to put data on the web and somehow tried to sell them for $3500 in Bitcoin, fresh details emerged.
In 2018, the cyber cell of Delhi Police had identified a Pakistan-based [cracker] group that defaced and [cracked] the Indian government websites. The [cracking] group was later identified as 'TeamLeets' working at the behest of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
-
LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud
LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application.
today's howtos
How to restore USB normal after bootable USB
You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system.
Android Leftovers
