Programming Leftovers
-
How to Remove an Item From a List in Python (remove, pop, clear, del)
In Python, we use list methods remove(), pop(), and clear() to remove an items (elements) from a list. Moreover, you can delete items using del statements by specifying a position or range with an index or slice. Python remove(), pop(), and clear() methods are used to remove items from a list. All these methods are discussed in this article. So let’s get started.
-
SVM Sklearn In Python
Support Vector Machine is one of the classical machine learning algorithm.
It will solve the both Classification and Regression problem statements.
Before going deep down into the algorithm we need to undetstand some basic concepts
-
Will Kahn-Greene: Markus v3.0.0 released! Better metrics API for Python projects.
Markus is a Python library for generating metrics.
-
Meetings, ugh! Let's change our language - Benji's Blog | Benji's Blog -
I’ve seen teams after a day of ensemble (mob) programming. Exhausted, yet elated at the amount they’ve been able to achieve together; at the breakthroughs they’ve made. Yet a group of people, working together, on the same thing, sounds an awful lot like a meeting. Aren’t those bad‽
Teams who make time together for a full day of planning, who embrace the opportunity to envision the future together, can sometimes come away filled with hope. Hope that better things are within their grasp than they previously believed possible.
Yet the more common experience of meetings seems synonymous with “waste of time” or “distraction from real work”. Why is this? Why weren’t they useful?
One team’s standup can be an energising way to kick off the day. Hearing interesting things we collectively learned since yesterday Deciding together what that means for today’s plan; who will work with whom on what?
For another team it may be a depressing round of status updates that shames people who feel bad that they’ve not achieved as much as they’d hoped.
-
LLVM Lands Support For OpenMP Offloading To AMD Radeon GPUs - Phoronix
AMD has been maintaining AOMP as their downstream of LLVM Clang for supporting OpenMP offloading to Radeon hardware. But exciting is this merge request after one month of review now being mainlined for allowing OpenMP offloading toolchain for the AMDGPU back-end.
At the moment it looks like AOMP still has some patches not yet upstreamed into LLVM but great seeing definite progress in this area. We'll see though if AOMP is still going to be maintained moving forward for new/premature code for AMD support prior to it being mature enough for upstreaming or if AOMP will ultimately be phased out from their ROCm compute stack. Via the AOMP repository is sample code and more.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppFastFloat 0.0.1: New Package, Already on CRAN
A new package, once again based on wonderful library by Daniel Lemire, is no on CRAN in its initial version 0.0.1. Daniel, in a recent arXiv paper shows that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second. His tests show a fourfold gain over library functions such as strtod.
-
How to write readable code
These are some of the things I think about when trying to write clean, readable code.
-
Oracle sweetens Java SE subscriptions with a spoonful of free ‘GraalVM’ runtime said to significantly speed Java
Oracle has sweetened its Java SE subscriptions by tossing in a free entitlement to use GraalVM, a new universal virtual machine that Big Red says runs just about anything faster, anywhere.
Reader: The Register confesses GraalVM had escaped our attention until today. The project’s GitHub page tells us it’s “a universal virtual machine for running applications written in JavaScript, Python, Ruby, R, JVM-based languages like Java, Scala, Clojure, Kotlin, and LLVM-based languages such as C and C++.”
-
LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud
LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application.
today's howtos
How to restore USB normal after bootable USB
You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system.
Android Leftovers
