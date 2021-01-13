Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 6th of February 2021 04:15:37 PM Filed under
Misc
  • The Age of the Moderator

    Katherine Druckman, Doc Searls and Petros Koutoupis talk Twitter's new Birdwatch experiment, Signal's resistance to moderation, and Redditors' impact on the stock market.

  • Zink Can Now Run On Lavapipe But You Really Want To Avoid It - Phoronix

    In addition to this week seeing Zink now running on NVIDIA's proprietary driver for supporting this Gallium3D-based OpenGL over Vulkan implementation, it can now run on top of Lavapipe as the CPU-based Vulkan implementation. But for end-users that is really something you would want to avoid.

    With the newest Mesa 21.1-devel code as of today, there is support for running Zink on Lavapipe. Lavapipe is the software Vulkan implementation merged last year to Mesa as a CPU-based Vulkan software driver. So with the latest Mesa Git code, it's possible to route Zink through Lavapipe to ultimately render using the CPU.

  • PicarOS and MiniNo are dead!

    Today I read the sad news that MiniNo and PicarOS are officially discontinued. This is a great loss as PicarOS was, by far, the best children-oriented distro I ever used.

    I will never forget my daughter's reaction the first time I booted a laptop with PicarOS and how much she enjoyed using this computer!

  • AI in telecom: an overview for data scientists

    Ok, so what is a viable solution? Every mobile operator is now looking into Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) as well as Containerized Network Functions (CNFs). CNFs don’t see a wide production usage yet, but you can definitely find a Kubernetes environment in the network. Since Kubernetes is planned to be used as a CNF platform, it is meant to be well connected to other important systems, properly secured etc… When you get access to this environment, you can use KubeFlow, a containerized ML Ops solution which provides a straightforward way to deploy best-of-breed open-source systems for machine learning to diverse infrastructures. Thanks to charms, you can install KubeFlow with a single command.

  • 5 Firefox Addons to Protect Your Online Privacy

    Our modern browsers are much better than their ancestors at protecting us from vulnerabilities and online dangers. It’s rare nowadays ending up with an unusable PC after visiting a webpage. Still, there is room for improvement, especially regarding privacy. The following add-ons for the Firefox browser can help with that. Let’s see how you can protect your online privacy with these Firefox addons.

»

More in Tux Machines

LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud

LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application. Read more

today's howtos

  • Self Signed Certificate (https) in Raspberry PI with Apache - peppe8o

    HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure (https) is a communication protocol adding a security layer to classic http. It uses TLS and certificates communication between two computers, reducing man-in-the-middle attack risks. Beside common configuration, you can set a self signed configuration on Raspberry Pi running Apache web services Https (which uses port 443 instead of default http port 80) became a common standard as cyber security risks increased over the time. Today it can be a requirement for some services to run correctly (like, for example, IdeaSpaceVR project or Grocy project). In this tutorial I’m going to show how to setup a self signed certificate in your Raspberry PI running Apache web server.

  • How To Setup MySQL Percona Database Servers On Kubernetes Infrastructure
  • How to Install Signal on a Chromebook [Guide] | Beebom

    One of the best features of Signal is that you can use it on your desktop including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. I have been using Signal on my Chromebook and it has been a flawless experience so far. The interesting part is that Signal on Chromebook works independently. No matter if your smartphone is connected to the internet or it’s in the common WiFi network, Signal just works and maintains end-to-end encryption too. So if you want to install Signal on a Chromebook then go through our guide below.

  • How to Install Webmin on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 Server

    Webmin is a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers. This tutorial will be showing you how to install Webmin on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 server.

  • How To Clone or Backup Linux Disk Using Clonezilla Imaging Tool

    If you are thinking of upgrading your computer or replacing your hard disk without losing any data, you can use the CloneZilla tool to backup your Linux disk. The CloneZilla is available in ISO format; you can download and burn the ISO file on a flash drive. CloneZilla offers you to backup your Linux disk on a local disk or transfers the entire disk over an SSH server. CloneZilla is a beginner-friendly and straightforward tool; the user interface is mostly based on GUI; you don’t need to know any shell scripting. If you have multiple operating systems installed on your disk, it can detect Linux, Windows, and other operating systems. Clonezilla supports both MBR and GPT partition scheme. It also supports NTFS, EXT4, and other file formats. It can also help you to recover your disk after a system failure.

How to restore USB normal after bootable USB

You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6