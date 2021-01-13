Debian 10.8 release process - And there are always small bugs which catch you out
This is going very well - we've finished many of the tests. A few oversights - a few changes as we've realised we've missed a couple of things: it's always the same, small bugs catch you out as you spot them and Sledge is fixing as we go. A couple of bandwidth glitches for me but nothing special.
Thanks also to Linux-fan and Sqrt{not} who have turned up to help and each taken a couple of tests. Any contribution is a help because it means we get things done faster and, crucially, we get different hardware and another pair of eyes working with us. We'd hoped that we'd be mostly done by 1700 - we didn't specify which time zone.
Also: Debian 10.8 release process - Yay, it's a lot faster
Debian 10.8 images release testing process is under way
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application.
