today's leftovers

  • AwesomeWM: Let's Make Keyboard Control Comfy - YouTube

    I've been really enjoying AwesomeWM but when I first installed it, there were quite a few little things I didn't like about how it controlled, so today I'm going over some of the fixes I've made to make this window manager much more comfy with keyboard control.

  • VoltPillager: Researchers Compromise Intel SGX With Hardware-Based Undervolting Attack

    Security researchers out of the University of Birmingham have crafted another attack against Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) when having physical motherboard access and using their "VoltPillager" hardware device they assembled for about $30 USD.

    Two years ago Plundervolt was widely publicized for compromising Intel's SGX security by manipulating the CPU frequency/voltage as able to through software interfaces. By carefully undervolting the Intel CPUs when executing enclave computations they were able to ultimately compromise the integrity of SGX.

  • POSIX Signals with C Programming – Linux Hint

    We may define a signal as an activity that is triggered to alert an operation or thread whenever the time of arrival for a certain significant situation. Whenever a procedure or thread acknowledges a signal, the procedure or thread will halt whatever it is doing and take immediate action. In inter-process coordination, the signal can be effective. In this guide, you will study signal handlers in Linux through the C language.

  • POSIX Shared Memory with C Programming – Linux Hint

    POSIX shared memory is a framework for inter-process communication (IPC) specified in the POSIX specifications. Two (or more) tasks can read from it and write to the shared memory zone while establishing the shared memory. POSIX shared memory does not always enforce copy disbursements, in contrast to other IPC structures (e.g., pipe, socket, etc.), and is desirable for certain programs.

  • POSIX Thread with C Programming – Linux Hint

    A thread is a small instance running within a process. Threads combine to create a process, and they have some properties of the process; therefore, they are considered lightweight processes. Thread is not independent, just like a process. Rather they work together to compile and create a process. Still, just like a process, a thread also has its own PC (Program Counter) and a particular register set along with stack space.

  • How to install Opera Web Browser on Linux | FOSS Linux

    Opera might not have a large market share like Chrome or Firefox, but it’s still a pretty popular web browser. The main reason behind Opera’s popularity is its extremely low RAM and battery consumption. This makes it the ideal web browser for Linux PCs to run on lower-end hardware. But that’s not all; you also get a unique UI filled with tons of useful features like a native ad-blocker and VPN service.

  • Raspberry Pi 4 & Chrome OS: All You Need to Know

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is a handy SBC that can handle a range of operating systems. Learn how to run Google's Chrome OS on a Raspberry Pi 4.

  • What can I as a simple user do to prevent a software to get abandoned

    Since like 20 yrs ago, I learned to get use of RPN calculators, and just shortly after, in most cases are able to punch the numbers faster than those with regular calculators. During this time, I always had to get an RPN calculator installed - this was before I started to use Linux.

LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud

LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application. Read more

today's howtos

  • Self Signed Certificate (https) in Raspberry PI with Apache - peppe8o

    HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure (https) is a communication protocol adding a security layer to classic http. It uses TLS and certificates communication between two computers, reducing man-in-the-middle attack risks. Beside common configuration, you can set a self signed configuration on Raspberry Pi running Apache web services Https (which uses port 443 instead of default http port 80) became a common standard as cyber security risks increased over the time. Today it can be a requirement for some services to run correctly (like, for example, IdeaSpaceVR project or Grocy project). In this tutorial I’m going to show how to setup a self signed certificate in your Raspberry PI running Apache web server.

  • How To Setup MySQL Percona Database Servers On Kubernetes Infrastructure
  • How to Install Signal on a Chromebook [Guide] | Beebom

    One of the best features of Signal is that you can use it on your desktop including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. I have been using Signal on my Chromebook and it has been a flawless experience so far. The interesting part is that Signal on Chromebook works independently. No matter if your smartphone is connected to the internet or it’s in the common WiFi network, Signal just works and maintains end-to-end encryption too. So if you want to install Signal on a Chromebook then go through our guide below.

  • How to Install Webmin on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 Server

    Webmin is a free and open-source control panel for administering Unix/Linux servers. This tutorial will be showing you how to install Webmin on CentOS 8/RHEL 8 server.

  • How To Clone or Backup Linux Disk Using Clonezilla Imaging Tool

    If you are thinking of upgrading your computer or replacing your hard disk without losing any data, you can use the CloneZilla tool to backup your Linux disk. The CloneZilla is available in ISO format; you can download and burn the ISO file on a flash drive. CloneZilla offers you to backup your Linux disk on a local disk or transfers the entire disk over an SSH server. CloneZilla is a beginner-friendly and straightforward tool; the user interface is mostly based on GUI; you don’t need to know any shell scripting. If you have multiple operating systems installed on your disk, it can detect Linux, Windows, and other operating systems. Clonezilla supports both MBR and GPT partition scheme. It also supports NTFS, EXT4, and other file formats. It can also help you to recover your disk after a system failure.

How to restore USB normal after bootable USB

You are anxious what happen to your pen drive why it is just showing limited storage (Oh holy!) I have tried to format USB drive still the USB Drive is showing limited storage, and this all happened when I have followed the creating a bootable USB drive to Install Ubuntu on my system. Read more

