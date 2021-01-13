Since IBM’s Red Hat has decided to part ways with the renowned CentOS Linux production server by Dec. 31, 2021, the news is not being taken wholeheartedly by a proportion of the Linux community. The stated end-of-support date is for CentOS Linux 8 distribution. The Linux community users’ protests with sworn oaths to the CentOS Linux distribution is understandable due to the stability, security, and freedom the Linux server provided to their production servers. Red Hat wants to redirect its resourceful support from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. We can define CentOS Stream as an upstream development platform that caters to the Linux ecosystem developers. It harbors continuously streaming content that also provides Red Hat’s daily updates. Since it primarily caters to developers, it updates them on the progress and changes regarding RHEL-based distros. An interesting trivia about RHEL before we jump into this article’s main objective is that it is not the sole founder of CentOS. For a long time, this Linux distro existed as a community project before RHEL came into the picture. RHEL gained CentOS dominance in 2014 when it acquired the trademark and ownership of the Linux distro. This takeover came after RHEL’s commitment to sponsoring CentOS development.

Since like 20 yrs ago, I learned to get use of RPN calculators, and just shortly after, in most cases are able to punch the numbers faster than those with regular calculators. During this time, I always had to get an RPN calculator installed - this was before I started to use Linux.

Opera might not have a large market share like Chrome or Firefox, but it’s still a pretty popular web browser. The main reason behind Opera’s popularity is its extremely low RAM and battery consumption. This makes it the ideal web browser for Linux PCs to run on lower-end hardware. But that’s not all; you also get a unique UI filled with tons of useful features like a native ad-blocker and VPN service.

A thread is a small instance running within a process. Threads combine to create a process, and they have some properties of the process; therefore, they are considered lightweight processes. Thread is not independent, just like a process. Rather they work together to compile and create a process. Still, just like a process, a thread also has its own PC (Program Counter) and a particular register set along with stack space.

POSIX shared memory is a framework for inter-process communication (IPC) specified in the POSIX specifications. Two (or more) tasks can read from it and write to the shared memory zone while establishing the shared memory. POSIX shared memory does not always enforce copy disbursements, in contrast to other IPC structures (e.g., pipe, socket, etc.), and is desirable for certain programs.

We may define a signal as an activity that is triggered to alert an operation or thread whenever the time of arrival for a certain significant situation. Whenever a procedure or thread acknowledges a signal, the procedure or thread will halt whatever it is doing and take immediate action. In inter-process coordination, the signal can be effective. In this guide, you will study signal handlers in Linux through the C language.

Security researchers out of the University of Birmingham have crafted another attack against Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) when having physical motherboard access and using their "VoltPillager" hardware device they assembled for about $30 USD. Two years ago Plundervolt was widely publicized for compromising Intel's SGX security by manipulating the CPU frequency/voltage as able to through software interfaces. By carefully undervolting the Intel CPUs when executing enclave computations they were able to ultimately compromise the integrity of SGX.

I've been really enjoying AwesomeWM but when I first installed it, there were quite a few little things I didn't like about how it controlled, so today I'm going over some of the fixes I've made to make this window manager much more comfy with keyboard control.

Jussi Pakkanen: Why most programming language performance comparisons are most likely wrong For as long as programming languages have existed, people have fought over which one of them is the fastest. These debates have ranged from serious scientific research to many a heated late night bar discussion. Rather than getting into this argument, let's look at the problem at a higher level, namely how would you compare the performance of two different programming languages. The only really meaningful approach is to do it empirically, that is, implementing a bunch of test programs in both programming languages, benchmarking them and then declaring the winner. This is hard. Really hard. Insanely hard in some cases and very laborious in any case. Even though the problem seems straightforward, there are a ton of error sources that can trip up the unaware (and even many very-much-aware) performance tester.