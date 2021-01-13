Linux Weekly Roundup: Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Solus 4.2, and More
Here's this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (ending Feb 7, 2021) series, filtered for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
today's leftovers
CentOS Discontinued: Pick an Alternative for Production Linux Servers
Since IBM’s Red Hat has decided to part ways with the renowned CentOS Linux production server by Dec. 31, 2021, the news is not being taken wholeheartedly by a proportion of the Linux community. The stated end-of-support date is for CentOS Linux 8 distribution. The Linux community users’ protests with sworn oaths to the CentOS Linux distribution is understandable due to the stability, security, and freedom the Linux server provided to their production servers. Red Hat wants to redirect its resourceful support from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. We can define CentOS Stream as an upstream development platform that caters to the Linux ecosystem developers. It harbors continuously streaming content that also provides Red Hat’s daily updates. Since it primarily caters to developers, it updates them on the progress and changes regarding RHEL-based distros. An interesting trivia about RHEL before we jump into this article’s main objective is that it is not the sole founder of CentOS. For a long time, this Linux distro existed as a community project before RHEL came into the picture. RHEL gained CentOS dominance in 2014 when it acquired the trademark and ownership of the Linux distro. This takeover came after RHEL’s commitment to sponsoring CentOS development.
Jussi Pakkanen: Why most programming language performance comparisons are most likely wrong
For as long as programming languages have existed, people have fought over which one of them is the fastest. These debates have ranged from serious scientific research to many a heated late night bar discussion. Rather than getting into this argument, let's look at the problem at a higher level, namely how would you compare the performance of two different programming languages. The only really meaningful approach is to do it empirically, that is, implementing a bunch of test programs in both programming languages, benchmarking them and then declaring the winner. This is hard. Really hard. Insanely hard in some cases and very laborious in any case. Even though the problem seems straightforward, there are a ton of error sources that can trip up the unaware (and even many very-much-aware) performance tester.
LibreOffice Technology, the only software platform for personal productivity on the desktop, mobile and cloud
LibreOffice Technology is the result of ten years of intensive activity on the software’s open source code, coordinated by the Engineering Steering Committee and carried out by developers, software engineers, security experts, and interface and user experience specialists of many affiliations. The goal of this evolutionary process was to create a single software platform for individual productivity on desktop, mobile and the cloud: the only approach able to offer users the interoperability features that enable transparent sharing of all content, and independence from single commercial vendors and vendor lock-in strategies. This is the opposite approach to all other proprietary and open core office suites, which have developed different versions for each platform trying to replicate the functionality, but only succeeding in part, so that – for example – the internal structure of documents (which is not visible to users) is different for each application.
