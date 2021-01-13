Why the success of open source depends on empathy
Open source development's collaborative innovation and community ethos have changed the world. In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst explains that success in open source is found by "thinking of people as members of a community, moving from a transactional mindset to one built on commitment." However, there is still a barrier at the core of the open source development model: Frequently, it lacks human empathy.
Empathy is the ability to understand and share another person's feelings. In open source communities, face-to-face human interaction and collaboration are rare. Any developer experienced with a GitHub pull request (PR) or issue has received comments from people they may never meet, often halfway across the globe—and the communication can be just as distant. Modern open source development is built upon this type of asynchronous, transactional communication. So, it is no surprise that the same types of cyberbullying and other abuses people experience on social media platforms are also seen in open source communities.
