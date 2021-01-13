Language Selection

News
More in Tux Machines

Linux Weekly Roundup: Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Solus 4.2, and More

Here's this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (ending Feb 7, 2021) series, filtered for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look. Read more

Android Leftovers

Best Free Android Apps: Gmail – easy-to-use email app

There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below. Gmail is billed as an easy-to-use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe. The app lets you receive your messages via push notifications, read and respond online and offline and find any message quickly. It’s remarkably easy to use on Android offering a colourful experience. Read more

today's leftovers

  • AwesomeWM: Let's Make Keyboard Control Comfy - YouTube

    I've been really enjoying AwesomeWM but when I first installed it, there were quite a few little things I didn't like about how it controlled, so today I'm going over some of the fixes I've made to make this window manager much more comfy with keyboard control.

  • VoltPillager: Researchers Compromise Intel SGX With Hardware-Based Undervolting Attack

    Security researchers out of the University of Birmingham have crafted another attack against Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) when having physical motherboard access and using their "VoltPillager" hardware device they assembled for about $30 USD. Two years ago Plundervolt was widely publicized for compromising Intel's SGX security by manipulating the CPU frequency/voltage as able to through software interfaces. By carefully undervolting the Intel CPUs when executing enclave computations they were able to ultimately compromise the integrity of SGX.

  • POSIX Signals with C Programming – Linux Hint

    We may define a signal as an activity that is triggered to alert an operation or thread whenever the time of arrival for a certain significant situation. Whenever a procedure or thread acknowledges a signal, the procedure or thread will halt whatever it is doing and take immediate action. In inter-process coordination, the signal can be effective. In this guide, you will study signal handlers in Linux through the C language.

  • POSIX Shared Memory with C Programming – Linux Hint

    POSIX shared memory is a framework for inter-process communication (IPC) specified in the POSIX specifications. Two (or more) tasks can read from it and write to the shared memory zone while establishing the shared memory. POSIX shared memory does not always enforce copy disbursements, in contrast to other IPC structures (e.g., pipe, socket, etc.), and is desirable for certain programs.

  • POSIX Thread with C Programming – Linux Hint

    A thread is a small instance running within a process. Threads combine to create a process, and they have some properties of the process; therefore, they are considered lightweight processes. Thread is not independent, just like a process. Rather they work together to compile and create a process. Still, just like a process, a thread also has its own PC (Program Counter) and a particular register set along with stack space.

  • How to install Opera Web Browser on Linux | FOSS Linux

    Opera might not have a large market share like Chrome or Firefox, but it’s still a pretty popular web browser. The main reason behind Opera’s popularity is its extremely low RAM and battery consumption. This makes it the ideal web browser for Linux PCs to run on lower-end hardware. But that’s not all; you also get a unique UI filled with tons of useful features like a native ad-blocker and VPN service.

  • Raspberry Pi 4 & Chrome OS: All You Need to Know

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is a handy SBC that can handle a range of operating systems. Learn how to run Google's Chrome OS on a Raspberry Pi 4.

  • What can I as a simple user do to prevent a software to get abandoned

    Since like 20 yrs ago, I learned to get use of RPN calculators, and just shortly after, in most cases are able to punch the numbers faster than those with regular calculators. During this time, I always had to get an RPN calculator installed - this was before I started to use Linux.

