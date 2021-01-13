Today in Techrights
- Hey Hi (AI) is Pure Hype and It Deserves Scorn, Even Outright Ridicule, When Media and Patent Offices Misuse the Buzzwords
- When More is Less and Older May in Fact be Better
- Raspberry Pied in the Face -- Part II: Raspberry Pi Foundation in Violation of GNU/Linux Rules (Because of Microsoft)
- Daniel Cantarín: Informatics, Progress, and Technocracy -- Introduction
- FOSDEM 2021: “More Evidence OSI is Obsolete.”
- Raspberry Pi OS Adds Microsoft Repository Without User Permission
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 06, 2021
- Read Techrights Every Day Without a Web Browser, Using a Cron Job
- Bypassing Censorship to Publish Exclusive and Suppressed (But Fact-Checked) Stories
- Raspberry Pied in the Face -- Part I: What is Known About the Relationship Between Microsoft and the Raspberry Pi Foundation
- Links 6/2/2021: Debian 10.8 Released, Mageia 8 RC1
- Links 6/2/2021: FOSDEM 2021 Starts
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Weekly Roundup: Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Solus 4.2, and More
Here's this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (ending Feb 7, 2021) series, filtered for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
Android Leftovers
Best Free Android Apps: Gmail – easy-to-use email app
There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below. Gmail is billed as an easy-to-use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe. The app lets you receive your messages via push notifications, read and respond online and offline and find any message quickly. It’s remarkably easy to use on Android offering a colourful experience.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 29 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 27 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
23 hours 33 min ago