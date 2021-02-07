today's howtos
R Programming Language
R is an open-source programming language mostly used for statistical computing and data analysis and is available across widely used platforms like Windows, Linux, and MacOS. It generally comes with the command-line interface and provides a vast list of packages for performing tasks. R is an interpreted language that supports both procedural programming and object-oriented programming.
In this R tutorial, we will learn about R programming language from basics to advance with a huge dataset of R core concepts, statistics, machine learning, etc explained with proper examples.
How to create a Singleton class properly in Java
A Singleton class is a class of which only one instance exists. There is a need for such a design pattern for loggers, database connections and other scenarios.
The main challenge comes when you want to implement a Singleton in a mutli-threaded environment and ensure that all the threads are synchronised when creating the Singleton instance.
Enable multi-factor authentication on OpenBSD
In this article I will explain how to add a bit more security to your OpenBSD system by adding a requirement for user logging into the system, locally or by ssh. I will explain how to setup 2 factor authentication (2FA) using TOTP on OpenBSD
What is TOTP (Time-based One time Password)
When do you want or need this? It adds a burden in term of usability, in addition to your password you will require a device that will be pre-configured to generate the one time passwords, if you don't have it you won't be able to login (that's the whole point). Let's say you activated 2FA for ssh connection on an important server, if you get your private ssh key stolen (and without password, bouh!), the [attacker] will not be able to connect to the SSH server without having access to your TOTP generator.
Using pkgsrc on OpenBSD
This quick article will explain how to install pkgsrc packages on an OpenBSD installation. This is something regulary asked on #openbsd freenode irc channel. I am not convinced by the relevant use of pkgsrc under OpenBSD but why not
I will cover an unprivileged installation that doesn't require root. I will use packages from 2020Q4 release, I may not update regularly this text so you will have to adapt to your current year.
How to update sudo version on Linux
On Linux, the sudo command (short for "substitute user do" or "superuser do") is designed to allow a user to run a program with access capabilities of another user (most commonly the superuser "root"). sudo is commonly used to give selected users administrative control on a Linux system. Although sudo has built-in mechanisms to prevent misuse (e.g., security policies, input/output logging), the potential impact of any vulnerability in sudo command is still extremely high.
For example, the latest heap buffer overflow vulnerability discovered in sudo (CVE-2021-3156) can trigger privilege escalation and allow any unprivileged user (those not in the sudoers list, or even nobody) to bypass password authentication and gain the root access. This vulnerability can easily be exploited as the second-stage attack once a low-level service account gets breached via brute-force attacks.
Creating namespaces in Linux using unshare - The Linux Juggernaut
In a previous post, we talked about how kernel namespaces and cgroups form the building blocks of containerization in Linux. In this article, we will explore namespaces in more depth by demonstrating some examples of creating namespaces using the unshare command.
Best Free Android Apps: VLC – media player
We’ve defined an eligibility criteria to guide us when selecting apps for this series. See the bottom of this article for details. VLC is a highly respected free and open source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as various streaming protocols, and more. There’s an app for Android. It’s a fairly complete port of VLC media player to the Android platform. The app plays a wide range of video and audio files, network streams and DVD ISOs. There’s also good support for subtitles, teletext and closed captions. And it’s implementation of network support is commendable. Also: Best Free Android Apps: WhatsApp Messenger – messaging app
Xfce’s Apps Updates for January 2021 Brings Improvements to Mousepad, Thunar, and More
January has been a great week for users of the Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, who received a much-improved window manager with better support for AMD/Radeon machines when using the AMDGPU driver, support for interactive resizing of windows via any keyboard modifier, and the ability to untile windows before entering full-screen mode so that the apps can fill the entire screen. The Mousepad simple text editor for Xfce appears to be the star of the month with many new features and improvements, including new “Viewer Mode” toggle and “Delete Line” action, the ability to display the current encoding in the status bar, support for selecting the encoding of the file in the “Open” and “Save As” dialogs, file monitoring support, as well as the ability to make the automatic addition of the last EOL character configurable.
How to Install OpenSUSE Leap 15.2
