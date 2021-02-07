Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of February 2021 05:00:34 PM

Mozilla Firefox users will soon be able to display only modified preferences on the browser's advanced configuration page about:config.

All desktop versions of Firefox as well as Firefox Nightly for Android come with options to modify preferences using the browser's advanced configuration page about:config. Firefox Stable and Beta for Android don't support it. Mozilla launched a redesign of the about:config page in Firefox 71.

All it takes is to load the address in the browser's address bar to get started. The list is a treasure trove for advanced users who like to modify browser settings that cannot be changed using the built-in settings.

The about:config feature sets Firefox apart from other browsers who don't provide the same level of customization options.

Up until now, it was difficult to list only modified preferences. Preferences may be modified by the user but also by Mozilla, e.g. as part of an experiment or test. Modified preferences are displayed in bold on the page, and while it is certainly possible to scroll through the entire listing to check all modified preferences, it is time consuming and not the best approach because of that.