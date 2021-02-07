FreeBSD 13.0-BETA1 Now Available
The first BETA build of the 13.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 13.0-BETA1 amd64 GENERIC o 13.0-BETA1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.0-BETA1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.0-BETA1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 RPI o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.0-BETA1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.0-BETA1 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.0-BETA1 riscv64 GENERICSD Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.0/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.0" branch. Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.0-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.0-BETA1/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. BASIC-CI images can be found at: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.0-BETA1/
Also: FreeBSD 13.0-BETA1 Released With WireGuard, Updated ZFS, NUMA Optimizations
How to Install OpenSUSE Leap 15.2
OpenSUSE is not popular around the general user because it mainly focuses on Enterprise and It sponsored by SUSE Software Solutions. If you purchase tuxedo computers, you will receive openSUSE preinstalled to use In some of the models you need to upfront ask for openSUSE to get Installed. Recently OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 support has ended on 2nd Feb 2021. If you want to upgrade, you can follow the instructions from an Official site before that make sure to take a backup of your Systems
