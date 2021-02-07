9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 7th, 2021
This has been yet another great week for Linux news and releases. We saw the release of Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Solus 4.2, LibreOffice 7.1, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster.” We also saw new kernel releases that improve hardware support, as well as many updated apps for an improved experience.
On top of that, this week I took a first look at the SparkyLinux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and compiled a report of the best Linux distros for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, which is my new workstation and gaming machine in one.
Best Free Android Apps: VLC – media player
We’ve defined an eligibility criteria to guide us when selecting apps for this series. See the bottom of this article for details. VLC is a highly respected free and open source cross-platform multimedia player and framework that plays most multimedia files as well as various streaming protocols, and more. There’s an app for Android. It’s a fairly complete port of VLC media player to the Android platform. The app plays a wide range of video and audio files, network streams and DVD ISOs. There’s also good support for subtitles, teletext and closed captions. And it’s implementation of network support is commendable. Also: Best Free Android Apps: WhatsApp Messenger – messaging app
Xfce’s Apps Updates for January 2021 Brings Improvements to Mousepad, Thunar, and More
January has been a great week for users of the Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, who received a much-improved window manager with better support for AMD/Radeon machines when using the AMDGPU driver, support for interactive resizing of windows via any keyboard modifier, and the ability to untile windows before entering full-screen mode so that the apps can fill the entire screen. The Mousepad simple text editor for Xfce appears to be the star of the month with many new features and improvements, including new “Viewer Mode” toggle and “Delete Line” action, the ability to display the current encoding in the status bar, support for selecting the encoding of the file in the “Open” and “Save As” dialogs, file monitoring support, as well as the ability to make the automatic addition of the last EOL character configurable.
How to Install OpenSUSE Leap 15.2
OpenSUSE is not popular around the general user because it mainly focuses on Enterprise and It sponsored by SUSE Software Solutions. If you purchase tuxedo computers, you will receive openSUSE preinstalled to use In some of the models you need to upfront ask for openSUSE to get Installed. Recently OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 support has ended on 2nd Feb 2021. If you want to upgrade, you can follow the instructions from an Official site before that make sure to take a backup of your Systems
