The 5 Best MS Office Alternatives for Linux
You did a fresh Linux installation. It’s fast, snappy, and secure. However, when you decided to use Linux, you decided to use open-source alternatives for most solutions. This means you are no longer interested in MS Office and are looking for MS Office alternatives for Linux.
You are not alone! Also, you are bound by the fact that MS Office is not natively supported by Linux operating system. To install it, you need to use virtualization solutions including CrossOver, Wine, and Virtual Machine.
Even though that’s a possible way to install MS Office, there is much to desire for native support. For instance, you will not get native support, which means that there will be a slow response or action. Moreover, you can also find yourself getting errors, which is not a great thing when working on your important project.
The good thing with Linux is that it offers alternatives that have equal or better feature-set. In the case of MS Office, you will easily get a dozen of options. And, that’s where we come in. To help you find the best MS alternative, we will list five of them for your reference.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 603 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security: Firefox Bugfix and Windows Ransom
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 54 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago