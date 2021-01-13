I’ve got a new Apple laptop, so I thought I’d do an Emacs build benchmark. Building Emacs is what people do on computers, right? At least if I extrapolate from myself, which is the only natural thing to do.

While AMD has been crushing it when it comes to Linux performance and generally delivering good launch-day support, the one area many Linux/open-source advocates have been eager and hopeful to see change is around Coreboot support and ideally open-source firmware support such as by re-opening AGESA. Both inside and outside of AMD there continues being work in this direction. Piotr Król and Michał Żygowski of consulting firm 3MDEB presented at this weekend's FOSDEM Online 2021 about the latest happenings as of so far this year on the open-source AMD firmware front.

Unlike most Pi cases, this one actually adds features through it's design, like putting all the ports on the back, and adding a mostly-internal SSD, and so I decided to put it through its paces and see what I liked, and what I didn't like.

A few months ago, someone from Argon Forty reached out and asked if I'd like to review the Argon ONE M.2, after they watched my video on booting a Pi 4 from an external SSD, and I accepted.

ArduCAM is popular for camera-based applications with various boards ranging from Arduino to Raspberry Pi. We also saw the company’s tiny coin-sized Raspberry Pi compatible module 5 years ago. Now, it also supports the newly launched Raspberry Pi Pico for real-time video applications. Raspberry Pi Pico is compatible with the ArduCAM Mini 2MP Plus camera featuring an OV2640 2MP CMOS image sensor that supports automatic image control functions including Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) and Automatic Gain Control(AGC). The camera also comes with an onboard JPEG encoder for image compression.

Raspberry Pi is a little useful computer for learning programming and building projects. It comes with Debian Linux based modified operating system called Raspbian. It is the most widely installed OS on RPi. In a recent update, the Raspberry Pi OS installed a Microsoft apt repository on all machines running Raspberry Pi OS without the person’s or admin’s knowledge. Every time a Raspbian device is updated by having this repo, it will ping a Microsoft server. Microsoft telemetry has a bad reputation in the Linux community. Let us see why and how this matters to Linux users.

Programming Leftovers Paru: AUR Helper Isn't Just A Rust Rewrite Don't worry you can keep using Yay but the main developer decided to start up a new project called Paru which initially started as just a rust rewrite of yay but since then has had a few nice additions that might a little bit nicer to work with and bit a bit better of an aur helper.

Who you gonna call? Perl client and website for Google Civic Information API I recently became aware of a very cool service provided by the Google. The Civic Information API provides contact information for all elected representatives (from head of state down to municipal official) for any US address. I wrote the Perl client for the API, published as Net::Google::CivicInformation. Get a free API token and you're up and running.

Greyscale, you might be doing it wrong While working on ansi_colours crate I’ve learned about colour spaces things I’ve never thought I would. One of those is intricacies of greyscale. Or rather not so much greyscale itself but conversion from sRGB. ‘How hard can it be?’ one might ask, ‘Just sum all components and divide by three!’ one might provide a helpful suggestion. Taking an arithmetic mean of red, green and blue coordinates of the colour is often mentioned method for conversion to greyscale. Inaccuracy of the method is usually acknowledged but justified by its simplicity and speed. That’s a fair trade-off except that equally simple and fast algorithm which is noticeably more accurate exists. It is built on an observation that green contributes the most to the luminosity and that computers like powers of two.

What’s the point: Facebook SDK, Grafana, DigitalOcean, GNU nano, Istio, OpsRamp, and Elastic GitLab users wanting to deploy code on Digital Ocean’s platform as a service offering App Platform can now do so via a new integration. [...] Version 5.5 of text editor GNU nano is now available. The release, which has been given the code name Rebecca, includes an option to suppress the title bar and just show some basic editing information at the bottom, as well as a way of changing the prompt bar’s colour. Other changes help highlight search results, and are meant to make toggles more consistent.

Setup your KDE development environment - kdesrc-build & Kate - Kate | Get an Edge in Editing Kate (and KDE) is always in need of more contributors. Over the years we tried to make the development experience more pleasant and move to tools that are more widely adopted by developers around the world. We traveled from ancient CVS repositories over to Subversion and since years are up and running on Git. We moved our code hosting to a more beginner friendly GitLab instance in the last year, too. And I really think this does seem to show effects, at least for Kate & related projects we got a nice influx of contributions over GitLab.

My Staff Software Engineering Reading List After reading Four books professional developers should read, by Phil Eaton, I was inspired to write my own engineering reading list. Originally I thought of this as a “staff engineering” reading list, because I probably wouldn’t have appreciated these earlier in my career. When starting out, my reading was mostly about the specifics of using Ruby on Rails, HTML, and CSS. Which was great, and worked well for me. But while the books in this list have been useful for me as an engineering leader, anybody at any level can get a lot out of them. Here they are: [...]

Quantifying Technical Debt Getting out of tech debt can feel like a Sisyphean task. It’s not uncommon for organizations to declare code bankruptcy and rewrite working systems from the ground up. As a former enterprise software consultant, I have participated in some of these rewrites. They cost half a million dollars almost automatically. They can cost millions easily. Something that pricey and frustrating deserves analysis: how do we end up in this situation? How do we measure it? And how do we alleviate, or even better, prevent such a situation?

Avoiding Technical Debt In the last post, after debunking a few misconceptions about technical debt and where it comes from. I proposed that we measure software maintenance requirements in terms of ongoing development effort. I described how this maintenance load increases faster for some teams than others with two example cases: a “yikes” case and an “average” case. We ended on the topic of technical bankruptcy, when teams take on the exorbitant expense of rewriting their code from scratch because, for a couple of years, it allows them to feel like they’re on top of their maintenance load until it gets out of control again. We ended on a question: So is maintenance load just destined to get out of control?

Reducing Technical Debt In the last post, we talked about the role of code stewardship in avoiding the accrual of maintenance load on your code base. But keeping your maintenance load from growing any further isn’t helpful—and might be impossible—if you’re already at your maintenance limit now. So… How do we reduce maintenance load?