Linux 5.11-rc7
So it's the biggest sporting day of the year here in the US, when everybody is getting ready to watch the yearly top TV commercials, occasionally interrupted by some odd handegg carrying competition that I still haven't figured out the rules for after twenty-odd years here. It's kind of a more violent and hands-on team-oriented version of the traditional egg-and-spoon race, and involves a lot of standing around, apparently waiting for the next commercial to come on. Outside the US, everybody scratches their heads about the whole thing, and hopefully life goes on with the weekly celebration involving compiling and testing new kernels instead. Right? Anyway, this is hopefully the last rc for this release, unless some surprise comes along and makes a travesty of our carefully laid plans. It happens. Nothing hugely scary stands out, with the biggest single part of the patch being some new self-tests. In fact, about a quarter of the patch is documentation and selftests. The rest is just the usual random noise - architecture updates, drivers (gpu and usb stand out a bit), some filesystem fixes, and a few core VM and networking fixes. Go forth and test. Unless you're glued to the TV, of course. Linus
Also: Linux 5.11-rc7 Arrives - Time For The Weekly Celebration Testing The New Kernel - Phoronix
