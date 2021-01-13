Rescuezilla 2.1: Caped Tux to the Rescue?
Rescuezilla, not to be confused with Rescatux which is based on Debian, "is a specialist Ubuntu-based distribution designed for system rescue tasks, including backups and system restoration."(1) It is a fork of Redo Backup and Recovery after that was abandoned and like its predecessor allows a bare-metal restore after any hardware failure directly from the live image. It works as a live CD/USB image and can be used to work with Linux, OS X and Windows, automatically searches a local area network for drives to backup to or restore from and can recover lost or deleted data files. Rescuezilla uses a basic LXDE as graphical desktop. So far the advertisement.
It exists for the 32-bit i386 and x86_64 architectures. The latest version is based on Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy" which is now the main and only version on the download page and this one only seems to be available for 64-bit. At the end of last year the project also offered a version based on Ubuntu LTS "Focal Fossa". The image rescuezilla-2.1.3-64bit.groovy.iso is 885 MB. The project inherits its use of systemd from Ubuntu.
Basic System Requirements are described as having access to a PC with Intel or AMD CPU, at least 1GB RAM (2GB recommended), USB stick (faster the better, this stick will be completely erased to hold Rescuezilla itself), an external USB hard drive (with enough free space to hold your backup images).Backups created with Rescuezilla v2.0 and newer cannot be restored using prior versions of Rescuezilla. Backups created with older versions of Rescuezilla can still of course be restored with v2.1.3. From this description it appears to be mostly a beefed up version of Clonezilla. Not quite.
"Rescuezilla is an easy-to-use disk imaging application that's fully compatible with Clonezilla", so it isn't actually Clonezilla but compatible. Further reading in the changelogs unearths that "Rescuezilla v2.1 supports restoring images created by Clonezilla, Rescuezilla, Redo Backup and Recoverv 0.9.8-v1.0.4" and some older, unofficial Redo Backup updates BUT NOT restoring Redo Rescue 2.x/3.x images. Recently the highly-requested ability to easily extract files from backup images was added.
