Best Free Android Apps: Discord – talk and video chat
We’ve defined an eligibility criteria to guide us when selecting apps for this series. See the bottom of this article for details.
Discord lets friends communicate directly via voice, video, or text, and join servers where larger communities can interact together. It combines the voice chat aspects of services like Skype and Teamspeak with the text chat aspects of Internet Relay Chat (IRC) and instant messaging services.
Create a home for your communities and friends, where you can stay close and have fun over text, voice, and video. Whether you’re part of a school club, a gaming group, a worldwide art community, or just a handful of friends that want to spend time, Discord makes it easy to talk every day and hang out more often.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 214 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security: Firefox Bugfix and Windows Ransom
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 54 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago